Feb 13 - Fture Colombian electricity prices could face downward pressure as the country expands its capacity with lower marginal cost plans, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch believes generator and all at-risk expansion projects could experience revenues decline given the short-term contractual nature of their commercial strategies. Fitch views this as a significant risk for all hydroelectric generation companies heightened by their low capacity compensation as a percentage of total revenues.

Spot market price volatility could also increase due to fluctuations in hydrology. Major sector expansion, coupled with unresponsive electricity demand growth and the commercial market dynamics in the country, hold the potential to over-building the electricity supply, which could negatively affect electricity prices and market participants. While Fitch considers this risk low, it holds the potential to significantly pressure electricity prices. Fitch notes the Colombian regulatory framework is well defined, independent from the central government, and balanced between end users and producers. Colombia's regulators are responsible for overseeing the market and designing and implementing initiatives to correct potential supply and demand imbalances.

This report is one of a Fitch series analyzing the power sectors in each major Latin American country.