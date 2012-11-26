(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Shingle Springs Tribal Gaming Authority announced that the Shingle Springs Tribe of Miwok Indians ("the Tribe") has agreed to an amended gaming compact with the governor of California that would meaningfully reduce operating expenses and outline a timeline for refinancing or restructuring of the company's current obligations. -- We are affirming our 'CCC' credit rating on the Authority and revising our rating outlook to developing from negative. -- The developing outlook reflects our view that there is potential rating upside in the event the amended compact is approved, although downside risk remains given the Authority's need to restructure its current capital structure and address near-term legal challenges. Rating Action On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC' credit rating on El Dorado County, Calif.-based Shingle Springs Tribal Gaming Authority ("the Authority"), and revised the rating outlook to developing from negative. Rationale The revision of the outlook to developing reflects our view that there is rating upside potential given the recent announcement that the Tribe has agreed to an amended gaming compact with the governor of California, although approval of the amended compact by both the California State Senate and Assembly and the U.S. Department of the Interior is still required. The developing outlook also reflects the downside risks associated with a successful refinancing of current debt obligations under favorable terms and the uncertainty about the final outcome of the Sharp Image Gaming case, which could result in an event of default under the bond indenture in the near term. The amended compact would reduce the amount of revenue contribution paid to the state to 15% of net win from 20% to 25% of net win. In addition, from July 1, 2012, through June 30, 2015, the payment to the state would be placed into a segregated trust fund available to fund tribal distributions, reduce existing debt related to the payment and termination of the management agreement with Lakes Entertainment Inc. and existing debt held by Lakes, and/or reduce debt related to a refinancing of the existing senior notes due 2015. In addition, the amended compact outlines specific timeframes for the restructuring or refinancing of the Authority's obligations. We currently anticipate that the Lakes debt obligation (approximately $67 million outstanding as of September 2012) will be restructured at a discount. According to Lakes Entertainment Inc.'s September 2012 quarterly filing, the company has written down the obligation to approximately $37 million. Under the terms of the amended compact, the Authority would have until Dec. 31, 2015, to enter into an agreement to restructure the Lakes payment obligation. In addition, the amended compact states that a refinancing or restructuring of the senior notes due June 2015 must occur no later than 48 months from the effective date of the compact. We view the potential reduction in operating costs over the intermediate term and timeline to restructure the Authority's current obligations under the amended compact as important steps to facilitate a successful refinancing of its obligations. Our issuer credit rating on the Authority reflects our assessment of its financial risk as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of its business risk profile as "weak," according to our criteria. Our assessment of the Authority's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects its weak liquidity position, high debt leverage, and our expectation that it will have difficulty generating sufficient cash flow to support its current capital structure over the intermediate term. Our assessment of the Authority's business risk profile as weak reflects the company's narrow business focus as an operator of a single gaming facility, which operates in a competitive market. The Tribe established the Authority to develop and operate the Red Hawk Casino (near Sacramento, Calif.); it has approximately 2,250 slot machines and 65 table games. Through the first nine months of 2012, the Authority has outperformed our previously published performance expectations. Through September 2012, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and management fees (EBITDAM) grew in the high-teens percentage area. We had anticipated EBITDAM to grow in the high-single-digit percentage area in 2012, incorporating the strong, high-teens percentage area growth in the first half of the year and an expectation for low-single-digit EBITDAM growth in the second half of the year. The main driver of the EBITDAM increase in recent months has been continued improvement in operating efficiencies. Absent the potential reduction in operating expenses under the amended compact, we would expect operating performance to improve in line with our economists' estimate for low-single-digit growth in consumer spending and GDP in 2013. Liquidity We currently assess the Authority's liquidity profile as weak. It has limited sources of liquidity, consisting only of modest excess cash balances and cash generated from operations. There is no revolving credit facility in the capital structure. We forecast that EBITDAM coverage of fixed charges to be in the low-1x area at the end of 2012. While we believe excess cash on hand does provide some cushion to meet its near-term obligations, we believe the Authority's liquidity position will be pressured to meet is repayment obligations in 2014, and it is unclear whether it will be able to access the capital markets to refinance these obligations. Additionally, our assessment of the Authority's liquidity profile as weak reflects the ongoing case of Sharp Image Gaming Inc. v. Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians. The trial has advanced; in December 2011, the jury awarded Sharp Image Gaming Inc. $30.4 million. The Tribe appealed the judgment and secured an order from the El Dorado County Superior Court relieving the Tribe of any obligation to post a bond pending appeal. A final judgment in excess of $10 million could result in an event of default under the bond indenture. Outlook The rating outlook is developing. While there is rating upside potential if the amended compact is approved by both the California State Senate and the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Authority's need to restructure its current capital structure and its ongoing legal challenges associated with the Sharp Image Gaming case (which could result in an event of default under the bond indenture in the near term) represents downside risk. Because of these risks, in the event of approval of the amended compact, ratings upside, if any, would likely be limited to one or two notches, given the uncertainty about the final outcome of the Sharp Image Gaming case and plans to address the capital structure. 