-- U.S.-based services company ARAMARK is proposing a two and one-half year extension on $1 billion of its debt maturities.

-- Standard & Poor's views the company's proposal as partially alleviating its significant debt maturities over the next few years.

-- We are affirming all of our existing ratings on ARAMARK, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, revising the outlook to stable from negative, and assigning our 'BB' rating to the proposed $1 billion extended facilities.

-- The stable outlook reflects our forecast that profitability will grow modestly and credit measures will slowly improve.

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed all the ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on Philadelphia-based ARAMARK Corp. and its ultimate parent, ARAMARK Holdings Corp. (Holdings), and revised the outlook to stable from negative. We also assigned our 'BB' issue-level ratings to ARAMARK's proposed $1 billion of extended facilities maturing July 26, 2016, which we currently estimate consists of about $950 million of term loans and $50 million of synthetic letter of credit facilities that presently expire Jan. 26, 2014.

The '1' recovery rating on the proposed facilities indicates our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery in a payment default scenario. The ratings assume the transaction closes on substantially the same terms as presented to us. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, total debt outstanding as of Dec. 30, 2011, is about $6.6 billion including Holdings debt. For analytical purposes, we view ARAMARK and Holdings as one economic entity despite the lack of a guarantee. "The outlook revision to stable from negative reflects our view that the company should be able to modestly increase profitability and slowly improve credit measures," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jerry Phelan. Our speculative-grade ratings on ARAMARK Holdings Corp., the ultimate parent company of ARAMARK Corp., reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" (as our criteria define the term), including a very aggressive financial policy, continued high debt maturities, and considerable cash flow required to fund capital expenditures and pay interest costs. "Although we believe the company has the capacity to meaningfully reduce leverage over time, we see the potential for another significant debt-financed shareholder distribution or other leveraging event in the future," said Mr. Phelan.

"This is currently a constraining rating factor." We continue to characterize ARAMARK's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and believe the company should continue to benefit from its good--though not dominant--positions in the competitive, fragmented markets for food and support services and uniform and career apparel. We also believe the company will continue to derive a significant portion of its cash flow from less economically sensitive sectors, including education and health care; and that the company's diversified customer portfolio reduces contract renewal risk. These factors translate into a sizable stream of predictable, recurring revenues and healthy cash flow generation.

"This is a key rating factor, given ARAMARK's considerable debt burden and management's ongoing investments in its core businesses through capital expenditures and acquisitions," said Mr. Phelan. "Still, we believe the trend of businesses outsourcing their noncore activities should continue to provide ARAMARK with additional growth opportunities over the long term." (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)