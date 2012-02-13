(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - OVERVIEW

-- We have raised our overall ranking to STRONG on LINK Financial Outsourcing (LINK) as a consumer finance special servicer in the U.K.

-- The outlook is stable.

-- LINK provides loan servicing for a diverse client base, including many international financial institutions and, as part of the wider LINK Financial Group, across other European countries.

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has raised to STRONG its overall ranking on LINK Financial Outsourcing Ltd. (LINK) as a consumer finance special servicer in the U.K. The STRONG ranking reflects our view of the following:

-- Diversification of LINK's servicing activities into back-up servicing and small commercial loans. LINK also has a healthy pipeline of new business

-- Continued good collection levels on mature portfolios.

-- Stable default rates on payment arrangements, which we view as a positive trend in the current economic climate.

-- LINK's continued investment in employee training.

-- Full integration of the London and Caerphilly sites. This has resulted in cost savings by eliminating work duplication, enabling site-specific specialization, and further process automation.

-- Financial strength of LINK's shareholders and financial partners.

-- Experience of management and staff.

-- Strong system capability, efficiency, and control.

-- The servicer's flexibility to board and manage different types of loans.

-- LINK's successful response to changing market conditions and situations.

-- LINK's established internal audit process with PricewaterhouseCoopers, which we consider to be robust and fully independent of LINK's operations. OUTLOOK The outlook is stable. MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION We have raised the subranking for management and organization to STRONG. The subranking is based on the successful establishment of the audit regime in the organization. Link has also improved efficiency and cut costs by eliminating work duplication, increasing training, enhancing site-specific specialization (at its London and Caerphilly sites) and increasing process automation. It has also made improvements to its business continuity provision. LOAN ADMINISTRATION We have affirmed the STRONG subranking for loan administration. FINANCIAL POSITION We have conducted a recent review of the company and, based on our criteria, we are of the opinion that the company's financial position is sufficient. LINK remains on the Select Servicer List. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

