Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings has placed Finance for Residential Social Housing's (Fresh) Class A notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows: GBP586.11m Series 1 Class A1 notes: 'AAAsf'; placed on RWN GBP81.60m Series 1 Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; placed on RWN GBP29.87m Series 1 Class A3 notes: 'AAsf'; placed on RWN GBP29.87m Series 1 Class B notes: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable GBP16.64m Series 2 Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; placed on RWN GBP1.27m Series 2 Class B notes: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The RWN is due to a potential weakness in the transaction's structure. As a result, the senior notes may not benefit from any more credit protection against portfolio losses than mezzanine and junior ones. The agency will resolve the RWN once it has received clarification from the transaction parties on the interpretation of certain contractual clauses. The class B notes have been affirmed as they are not adversely affected by this structural weakness. As part of its annual review, Fitch has reviewed certain aspects of the transaction documentation and concluded that the senior notes of each series may only benefit from credit enhancement by the subordination of notes in some limited circumstances. In particular, the arrears trigger which would switch note redemption to sequential if breached, does not consider any loan write-off. This means that the structure would revert to pro-rata pay-down once the delinquent loans causing the breach of the arrears trigger are worked out and incur a loss. In effect, any loss in excess of the limited overcollateralisation available to each series would be shared pro-rata between the various note classes. In Fitch's opinion, for the series 1 notes this mechanism is further weakened by the priority redemption of the class A3 note following the cure of the trigger, which in effect would reverse some of the credit enhancement built up during the delinquency period. Fitch also believes that given the levels of borrower concentration the related triggers of each series are very likely to be breached by the time the notes are paid down to 10% of their original balance. According to the terms of the documentation this would prevent a switch of the note redemption to sequential, which would otherwise take place at this stage. Fitch estimates credit enhancement at 1.32% for all the series 1 notes and 6.50% for all the series 2 notes, based on the assumption that the various class of notes will always be redeemed pro-rata. The agency's understanding that no principal collections from any series portfolio may be used to pay down the notes of the other series is also incorporated in this assessment. Fitch believes that the ratings assigned to some of the notes, and particularly the 'AAAsf' ratings, are not compatible with the largest borrower exposures of each series. The series 1 notes would only withstand the default of the largest series 1 borrower under a recovery rate of no less than 55%; the equivalent figure for series 2 is 69%. Above all, the current differential in ratings across the various classes does not seem justifiable, given in particular the absence of effective loan subordination. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN by the end of Q113. Following the resolution, the ratings are likely to be more closely linked to the credit quality of individual loan borrowers, and may result in multi-category downgrades. During the resolution process, the agency will consider clarifications and arguments provided by the transaction administrator or other external parties, if any. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. For its analysis Fitch used information from the transaction investor reports, as well as information specifically provided by Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS), the transaction administrator. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria" dated 6 June 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria