Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered
its long-term counterparty credit ratings on the National Bank of Egypt (NBE),
Banque Misr (BM), and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
(CIB) to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, the 'B' short-term counterparty credit
ratings were affirmed. The outlooks are negative.
We also affirmed the unsolicited public information ('pi') rating on National
Societe Generale Bank S.A.E. (NSGB) at 'Bpi'. We typically do not use
modifiers, outlooks, or CreditWatch placements for 'pi' ratings.
The rating actions on NBE, BM, CIB, and NSGB follow our lowering of the
long-term ratings on the Arab Republic of Egypt (foreign and local currency
B/Negative/B; see "Long-Term Ratings On Egypt Lowered To 'B' On Weaker
Sovereign Policy Flexibility; Outlook Negative," published Feb. 10, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Specifically, today's rating actions on NBE, BM, and CIB reflect our view on:
-- The risk of further deterioration of the sovereign's creditworthiness.
We believe the sharp decline in Egypt's foreign exchange reserves, combined
with ongoing political uncertainties, are weakening sovereign policy
flexibility.
-- The risk that public-sector banks, such as NBE and BM, could use part
of their liquidity to invest in local government debt as a result of widening
government borrowing requirements.
-- The uncertainties surrounding the outcome of a difficult political
transition and security issues, which will hamper Egypt's economic growth and
could hurt the banks' financial profiles, particularly asset quality and
profitability.
NATIONAL BANK OF EGYPT
We consider NBE to be a government-related entity (GRE), given its 100%
ownership by the Egyptian government. The ratings on NBE reflect, on the one
hand, our opinion of the bank's full state ownership, ongoing modernization,
and extensive customer franchise. Negative factors are NBE's only gradual
settlement of legacy problem assets, its very weak capitalization, and the
risky operating environment. NBE also faces sovereign risk because it holds a
significant amount of local government debt.
The long-term rating on NBE does not incorporate any uplift for extraordinary
government support.
BANQUE MISR
The ratings on 100% state-owned BM--which we consider to be a GRE--reflect our
opinion of the bank's full state ownership, ongoing modernization, and
potential to build on its supportive commercial position as one of the largest
and long-standing market players in Egypt. Offsetting these positive factors
are the only gradual settlement of legacy problem assets, BM's very weak
capitalization, and the risky operating environment. BM also faces sovereign
risk because it holds a significant amount of local government debt.
The long-term rating on the bank does not incorporate any uplift for
extraordinary government support.
COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK (EGYPT) S.A.E.
The ratings on CIB reflect our opinion of the risks relating to operating in
Egypt. Focused on the domestic market, CIB is exposed to any deterioration of
the local economy. It also faces sovereign risk because it holds a significant
amount of local government debt compared with its equity base. Mitigating
these factors, in our view, are CIB's superior customer franchise, better
financial performance and asset quality than peers, and experienced management
team.
The long-term rating on CIB does not incorporate any uplift for extraordinary
government support.
NATIONAL SOCIETE GENERALE BANK S.A.E.
The 'Bpi' rating on NSGB is based on our view of the risks involved in
operating in Egypt, NSGB's only adequate level of capitalization, and exposure
to sovereign risk as it holds a material amount of local government debt.
Positive rating factors include NSGB's leading position as one of the largest
private commercial banks in Egypt and its track record of satisfactory
financial performance.
We typically do not use modifiers, outlooks, or CreditWatch placements for
'pi' ratings.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlooks on NBE, BM, and CIB mirror the negative outlook on
Egypt. They also factor in our view that the banks are facing rising operating
risks in the context of a difficult political transition and a potentially
prolonged economic slowdown. We would lower our ratings on NBE, BM, and CIB if
the ratings on the sovereign were lowered. We would revise the outlooks on
NBE, BM, and CIB to stable if we revised the outlook on the sovereign to
stable.
RATINGS LIST
Downgraded; Rating Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
National Bank of Egypt
Counterparty Credit Rating B/Negative/B B+/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit B/B B+/B
Banque Misr
Counterparty Credit Rating B/Negative/B B+/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit B/B B+/B
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
Counterparty Credit Rating B/Negative/B B+/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit B/B B+/B
Rating Affirmed
National Societe Generale Bank S.A.E. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Counterparty Credit Rating Bpi Bpi
