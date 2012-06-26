(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 - Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited's (BNTB) Long-term (L-T)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'and Short-term (S-T) IDR of 'F1' are
unaffected by Fitch's downgrade of Bermuda's L-T Foreign Currency IDR
to 'AA' from 'AA+', and L-T Local Currency IDR to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. BNTB's L-T
and S-T IDRs are support-driven.
Fitch maintains BNTB's '1' Support Rating and 'A-' Support Floor rating based
the bank's systemic importance to Bermuda. The Bermuda government continues to
demonstrate strong willingness and ability to support the bank, and has
previously demonstrated this support by contractually guaranteeing the principal
and interest on BNTB's outstanding preferred stock.
Fitch also notes that BNTB has a significant deposit market share and maintains
a traditional relationship with the local government, as it is the oldest bank
on the island and one of Bermuda's largest employers.
While the rating Outlook on Bermuda remains Stable, any adverse change to the
country's Outlook would result in an equivalent change to BNTB's rating Outlook.
Fitch further notes that as BNTB's L-T and S-T IDRs are currently based on their
Support Floor Rating, any additional negative changes to Bermuda's rating would
also likely result in a downgrade to BNTB's IDRs
BNTB's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb+', which reflects the intrinsic
creditworthiness of the bank, is supported by BNTB's liquid balance sheet,
strong capital levels, diversified revenue stream and return to profitability.
Product and geographic concentrations are considered a credit weakness (refer to
release 'Fitch Affirms Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Limited's
L-T IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable' May 8, 2012). Fitch notes that BNTB's VR is
also unaffected.
For more details on Fitch's rating action on Bermuda, please see release 'Fitch
Downgrades Bermuda's Foreign Currency IDR to 'AA'; Outlook Stable'; June 26,
2012.
BNTB is the leading local bank in Bermuda with total assets of just under $9
billion. BNTB's core strategy is to provide community banking services in
Bermuda and Cayman as well as wealth management services including asset
management, private banking and trust services in Bermuda, the Bahamas, Cayman,
Guernsey, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Assets under management total $6.1
billion, while Assets under Administration were $39.6 billion.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)