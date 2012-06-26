(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' issue-level
rating to Choice Hotels International Inc.'s proposed $350 million
senior secured credit facility due 2016, which consists of a $200 million
revolver and a $150 million term loan. At the same time, we assigned this
facility our '1' recovery rating, reflecting our expectation for very high
recovery (90% to 100%) for lenders in the event of a payment default.
Additionally, we lowered our issue-level rating on Choice's $250 million senior
unsecured notes due 2020 to 'BB' from 'BB+' and removed the rating from
CreditWatch with negative implications. We also revised our recovery rating on
these notes to '5' from '4', reflecting the finalization of financing terms for
Choice's planned dividend recapitalization and our expectation for modest
recovery (10% to 30%) for lenders in the event of a payment default. The 'BB'
issue-level and '5' recovery rating on the company's $400 million 5.75% senior
unsecured notes due 2022 are affirmed.
For the complete rating rationale on Choice Hotels International Inc., see
report published June 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect. A full Recovery Report will
be published after this release on RatingsDirect.
RATINGS LIST
Choice Hotels International Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Proposed $200 mil sr sec notes due 2016 BBB
Recovery rating 1
Proposed $150 term loan BBB
Recovery rating 1
Rating Affirmed
$400 mil. 5.75% sr. unsec nts due 2022 BB
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action
To From
Senior Unsecured
US$250 mil 5.70% sr nts due 2020 BB BB+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 5 4
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)