June 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned FCC Elide Compartiment 2012-01's (Elide
2012-01) EUR1,055.3m class A mortgage-backed notes final ratings, as follows:
Class A EUR1,055.3m notes assigned 'AAAsf' with Outlook Stable;
Class S EUR134.2m notes: not rated.
Elide 2012-01 is a securitisation of a static pool of residential
mortgage-backed securities and securities guaranteed by CASDEN, Garantie Habitat
and BRED Habitat, originated by BRED Banque Populaire (BRED,
'A+'/Negative/'F1+') in France (including the French overseas territories). The
notes are issued by the Fond Commun de Creances (FCC) Elide (the issuer),
through the Compartiment 2012-01, set up under French securitisation law.
The ratings of the notes are based on the quality of the collateral, available
credit enhancement and the underwriting, origination and servicing assessment of
BRED. The ratings address the ultimate repayment of principal by legal final
maturity in October 2040 and the timely payment of interest on the notes.
The class A notes benefit from 13.5% credit enhancement, provided by the
subordinated class S notes (11%) and the overcollateralisation achieved through
the deferred purchase price of the receivables (2.5%). Fitch notes that the
credit enhancement in this transaction does not include a cash reserve, which
could provide short-term liquidity. However, Fitch gains comfort from the
structural features in place for the transaction, such as the combined waterfall
and the use of a specially dedicated account for collections.
For its analysis, Fitch was provided with loan-by-loan data for the portfolio,
as well as cumulative default, cumulative recovery and dynamic arrears data from
1998 to 2011. The data used was reviewed by Fitch and considered sufficient for
the assigned ratings.
BRED is performing the role of account bank, servicer and swap counterparty for
the transaction. The transaction documents' counterparty replacement triggers
are in line with Fitch's counterparty criteria.
Fitch views the fixed/floating swap agreement as providing material support to
the transaction. Specific sensitivity testing for the swap was undertaken and,
together with other model-implied rating sensitivities to hypothetical changes
in defaults and/or recoveries on the assets in a stressed environment, is to be
detailed in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
