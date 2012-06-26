(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S.-based Sequa Corp.'s credit protection measures continue to
improve as a result of increasing profit margins and good end-market demand,
although the company remains highly leveraged.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Sequa to 'B' from 'B-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that credit ratios will
continue to improve with higher earnings and some debt reduction, but the
company needs to refinance all its debt due in 2014 and 2015.
Rating Action
On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Tampa, Fla.-based Sequa Corp. to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook
is stable.
At the same time, we raised the issue ratings on Sequa's secured credit
facility to 'B' from 'B-'. The recovery rating on the facility remains '3',
which indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in a payment
default. We also raised the issue rating on the company's unsecured notes to
'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The recovery rating remains '6', indicating our expectation
for negligible (0-10%) recovery.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our expectations that Sequa's credit protection measures,
though still weak, will continue to improve over the next year due to
increasing earnings and some debt reduction. These improvements reflect
strengthening core markets--especially airline and commercial aerospace
sectors, cost reductions and efficiency initiatives, new contracts, a full
year of earnings from the Roll Coater acquisition last year, and acquisition
synergies. We expect debt to EBITDA to decline to about 5x by the end of 2012,
from more than 8x in 2011. Further improvement is likely, but the company will
need to refinance all of its $1.9 billion of debt due in 2014 and 2015.
Our ratings on Sequa reflect its "highly leveraged" financial profile and
weak, albeit improving, credit ratios that resulted from an LBO in 2007, the
debt-financed Roll Coater acquisition last year, and until recently, poor
profitability. We view the company's business risk profile as "fair,"
reflecting its major positions in cyclical and competitive niche markets.
The company's leverage increased significantly following The Carlyle Group's
$2.8 billion debt-financed acquisition of Sequa in December 2007, which
resulted in very weak credit ratios. Industry turmoil following the
acquisition weakened earnings and cash flow and kept leverage high. Market
improvements beginning in 2010 and continuing throughout 2011--specifically in
the airline and automotive sectors--and into 2012 have since helped to restore
credit metrics and decrease the company's leverage. However, the additional
debt to finance the $245 million acquisition of Roll Coater last year weakened
reported credit ratios, which we expect will improve once Sequa gains a full
year of earnings from the company. We expect further improvements in
commercial aerospace and autos through 2012, but military sales likely will be
flat or down, and the metal coating business likely will see only modest
growth because of weak nonresidential construction. As a privately owned
company, Sequa does not publicly disclose its financial results.
Sequa's largest unit, Chromalloy Gas Turbine, primarily serves the airline
industry and accounts for more than half of revenues. Chromalloy is a leading
independent supplier in the repair, remanufacture, and coating of blades,
vanes, and other components of gas turbine engines, particularly those for
commercial aircraft. The unit also produces spare parts. Good technological
capabilities, a low-cost structure, several strategic partnerships and
initiatives, and long-term customer relationships enhance Chromalloy's
competitive position. However, it competes with engine manufacturers that are
focusing on increasing market share. Sequa's other services and products
include airbag inflators, electronic sensors, and outlet accessories for car
manufacturers, and coating systems for steel and aluminum coils for
nonresidential construction.
Liquidity
We believe Sequa's liquidity is adequate for its near-term operating and
financing needs. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least
1.2x over the next 12 months--the minimum levels for an adequate designation.
We also expect sources to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 15%.
Liquidity consists of cash on hand, a partially available $143 million
revolving credit facility that matures in December 2013, a $75 million
accounts-receivable facility, and modest internal cash generation. We expect
capital expenditures to increase in the coming year as the company invests in
capacity expansion, new products and platforms and some development work.
Capital expenditures should normalize to historical levels (about $50 million)
in 2013. The company faces significant debt maturities in the coming years,
when the senior secured credit facilities come due in 2014 and the notes come
due in 2015. We expect Sequa to remain in compliance with the secured debt to
EBITDA covenant in its credit facility.
Recovery analysis
For the latest recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Sequa, to be
published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. The ongoing economic recovery, strengthening core
markets, Sequa's various actions aimed at increasing efficiency, a full year
of Roll Coater earnings, and some debt reduction should improve credit
protection measures over the next 12 to 18 months. However, we are unlikely to
raise the rating further until the company addresses the maturity of its
revolver in 2013 and refinances its debt due in 2014 and 2015. We could lower
the rating if global economic weakness causes lower demand in key markets,
expected profitability improvements fail to materialize, or debt increases to
fund a dividend or acquisition, resulting in debt to EBITDA remaining greater
than 6.5x at the end of 2012.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Sequa Corp.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- B-/Positive/--
Senior secured B B-
Recovery rating 3 3
Senior unsecured CCC+ CCC
Recovery rating 6 6
