June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
'BBB' rating on the $900 million senior secured bank loan due 2018 of
Ecuador-based oil pipeline project Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados (OCP). The
outlook is stable.
On June 22, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on
Spanish oil and gas company, Repsol YPF S.A. and revised the outlook to stable
from negative.
The outlook revision of OCP to stable reflects that we do not expect further
credit-quality deterioration at Repsol. We believe that Repsol's current
credit quality supports our 'BBB' rating on OCP's bank loan. We estimate that,
in a scenario in which the weakest rated performance guarantors--Repsol and
Anadarko--defaulted on the guarantee payment of their corresponding shipping
interest, the project would still be able to make debt payments fully and on
time if the other sponsors continued to comply with the shipping interest
payments.
We base our 'BBB' rating on OCP's senior secured bank loan on the several, but
not joint, performance guarantee of its sponsors, Repsol-YPF
(BBB-/Stable/A-3), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), PetroOriental
Holding Ltd. (not rated), Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (BBB-/Positive/--), and
Petrobras Argentina S.A. (PASA; BB-/Negative/--; formerly Petrobras Energia
S.A.). Letters of credit from financial institutions that we rate at or above
'BBB' support PASA and PetroOriental's creditworthiness. Furthermore, the
transaction's contractual structure calls for initial shipper transportation
agreements (ISTAs) between the sponsors and OCP. Its advanced tariff payment
structure--in the event of force majeure (including expropriation of the
pipeline)--isolates OCP from sovereign credit risk. The guarantors are bound
by "ship-or-pay" or advance tariff agreements, even in a remote scenario in
which the Ecuadorian government nationalizes the pipeline or the guarantors'
economic incentives decrease because of disappointing oil exploration.
The shippers' creditworthiness provides an adequate cushion for the company to
meet its scheduled financial obligations under the ISTAs. The project's senior
secured debt is payable in semiannual installments. OCP made its last
principal and interest payment of $43.5 million in December 2011. The next
debt service payment is due in June 2012, for a total of $44.7 million. The
project already has these funds in reserve. To date, about 42% of the $900
million bank loan has been repaid, leaving only $551.8 million outstanding.
We believe the project's liquidity is satisfactory. The project has a strong
debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), which we expect to average 2.28x
throughout the remaining life of the notes. The project's only additional
source of liquidity is a debt-service reserve fund for the next principal and
interest payment. As of Dec. 1, 2011, the reserve fund held $45.8 million. The
project may distribute dividends as long as the DSCR exceeds 1.20x.
The stable outlook on OCP reflects the performance guarantors' currently
adequate creditworthiness, which supports the issue rating. A downgrade of
Repsol or any of the key guarantors below 'BBB-'could lead to a downgrade of
OCP's bank loan, reflecting the credit-quality deterioration of one of its key
sponsors. Although we don't believe an upgrade is probable in the
short-to-medium term, it could be possible if the creditworthiness of the
guarantors with the highest participation in the project improves
significantly.
RATINGS LIST
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Action To From
Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados
Senior Secured Bank Loan BBB/Stable/-- BBB/Negative/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)