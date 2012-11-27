Nov 27 - Standard & Poor's said today that its ratings on Baxter
International Inc. are not currently affected by reports that the
company could make a large debt-financed acquisition. The Wall Street
Journal reported that Baxter is in discussions to acquire Gambro, a medical
device company specializing in kidney dialysis products, for $4 billion. Our
ratings incorporate capacity for midsize acquisitions that modestly increase
debt. However, our rating outlook states that debt-financed acquisitions or
share repurchases that increase adjusted debt leverage to 2x (without
expectations of rapid deleveraging) could result in a downgrade. Baxter's
adjusted debt leverage has been rising modestly over the past year to 1.9x for
the 12-month period ended Sept. 30, 2012, from 1.5x for the comparable 2011
period. Contributing to the rise was an August 2012 $1 billion issuance to pre
fund construction of a plasma fractionation facility in Covington, Georgia.
The ratings on Baxter reflect its "strong" business risk profile as a leading
manufacturer of diversified and relatively noncyclical medical products,
sustained by extensive worldwide operations, solid distribution channels, a
very large and entrenched customer base, and low-cost manufacturing. Baxter's
"modest" financial risk profile reflects a conservative balance sheet, stable
recurring revenues from consumables and disposables, and strong liquidity.