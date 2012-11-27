Overview -- We are raising our long-term issuer credit rating on U.K.-based London & Quadrant Housing Trust (L&Q) to 'AA' from 'AA-' based on our view that it will consolidate its financial performance over the rating horizon, supported by the extremely strong demand for its housing services in London. -- We also believe that the demonstrated capability of L&Q's management to adapt to the changing environment, and use flexibilities inherent in the business model will support its credit profile. -- We are also raising to 'AA' the ratings on the senior secured GBP300 million bond and the GBP250 million bond issued by L&Q, as well as the GBP130 million bond issued by Quadrant Housing Finance Ltd., a member of the group -- The stable outlook reflects our view that L&Q will continue to generate strong and stable margins on its social housing portfolio, while increasing its exposure to market-based activity, supported by the high demand levels for its services in the Greater London area. Rating Action On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on London & Quadrant Housing Trust (L&Q), a U.K.-based housing association, to 'AA' from 'AA-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised to 'AA' from 'AA-' the senior secured debt ratings on the GBP300 million bond and the GBP250 million bond issued by L&Q, as well as the GBP130 million bond issued by Quadrant Housing Finance Ltd., a member of the group. The rating on the bonds issued by Quadrant Housing Finance are credit linked to L&Q. Rationale These rating actions follow the release of our revised criteria, published on July 11, 2012. The rating on L&Q is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'aa-'. In our opinion, there is also a "moderately high" likelihood that the government of the U.K. (AAA/Stable/A-1+ unsolicited rating)--working through the social housing regulator, the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA)--would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to L&Q in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of L&Q's "important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate; and "strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by the government's track record of providing strong credit support in times of need. L&Q's SACP is supported by the trust's "very strong" business profile, in turn bolstered by the concentration of operations in the Greater London area and the strengths of L&Q's management. A history of good operating performance demonstrated by low voids and reasonable performance in managing arrears also provides support to our view. Constraints include L&Q's growing exposure to market related activity in the form of shared ownership sales, development for market rent and outright sale, as well as the possible negative effects of welfare reform, particularly the caps on benefit payments coupled with direct payments to tenants. L&Q is based in London and has properties in and around the South East. It is one of the largest and, in our view, best-managed housing associations in the U.K. With a portfolio of about 69,000 properties it provides housing services across the residential housing spectrum. Our view of L&Q's "very strong" business profile is also grounded in what we see as a low industry risk and in the extremely strong demand for affordable housing services in London. We also understand that L&Q will grow its exposure to market-related activity in the form of shared ownership sales, development for market rent, and outright sale. This strategic change in the sector at large is driven by the reduced availability of government grants to fund new social housing development and the need to grow surpluses to cross subsidize investments in social housing. We believe that this will be supported by L&Q's very strong business and economic fundamentals, based on the concentration of its asset base in London, where demand levels and asset prices are significantly higher than in the rest of the U.K. What also distinguishes L&Q from other peers is its management's demonstrated capability to adapt to the changing environment, and use flexibilities inherent in the business model to ensure efficient use of its portfolio. In our view, L&Q's financial profile is "strong" supported by an adequate financial performance measured by reported EBITDA margins of 47% in 2012 (average 2009-2012: 34%). Adjusting for capitalized repairs, however, brings this figure down to 28% in 2012 and this is what we use in the analysis. The debt profile reflecting L&Q's ability to service and repay debt from Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA, is strong with debt to adjusted EBITDA at 17.1x. While we would also expect margins to follow an increasing trend, as typically margins for market-related activity are higher, we factor this risk of increased volatility into our analysis of the financial profile. Depending on the speed of actual implementation of the plan, we could see more volatility in margins but also higher levels of cash generation, if projects are managed well and market conditions are supportive. Liquidity In our opinion, L&Q's liquidity profile is very strong. This reflects the available sources of funds in the next 12 months covering expected uses of funds by a margin of 1.8x. Good access to committed bank lines of about GBP224 million from U.K. high street banks and strong cash positions (GBP295 million), due to pre-funding via a bond issue in March 2012, support the position. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that L&Q will continue to generate strong and stable margins on its social housing portfolio, while increasing its exposure to market-based activity, supported by the high demand levels for its services in the Greater London area. In our base-case scenario we expect L&Q to generate higher levels of cash from its wider, but potentially more risky, product provision to support investment levels and ultimately, partially reduce leverage levels. The rating on L&Q could come under pressure if we see an increase in the business risk beyond a corresponding increase in cash generation. In that case, we would probably also revise our view of L&Q's management strength. Although very unlikely in our opinion, we could raise the rating if L&Q generates significantly stronger EBITDA to revenues margins, ultimately reducing its leverage. Ratings List Upgraded To From London & Quadrant Housing Trust Issuer Credit Rating AA/Stable/-- AA-/Stable/-- London & Quadrant Housing Trust Senior Secured AA AA- Quadrant Housing Finance Ltd. Senior Secured AA/Stable AA-/Stable