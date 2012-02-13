Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it is maintaining its ratings, including its 'B' corporate credit rating, and stable outlook on Conshohocken, Pa.-based Allied Security Holdings LLC following the company's announcement of an amendment of its restricted payment basket and waiver of the 2011 excess cash flow sweep payment, the stated purpose of which is to issue a $60 million dividend to investors. We expect the company to use internally generated cash to pay the dividend. The ratings on privately-held contract security services provider Allied Security reflect our assessment that the company continues to have a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and a "weak" business risk profile, as our criteria define the terms. Our "highly leveraged" financial risk assessment reflects our expectation that the company's financial policy will remain aggressive and acquisitive, keeping leverage above 5x over the next two years and other cash flow protection measures weak, but consistent. Allied Security's high adjusted leverage remains in the mid-5x area following the $115 million debt-financed distribution to equity holders in August 2010. We assess the company's business risk profile as weak, reflecting its No. 3 position and narrow business focus in the highly fragmented and competitive contract security officer industry. We believe industry consolidation is under way. As such, competitors with better financial flexibility may attempt to gain market share through acquisitions or other aggressive strategies (i.e., competitive pricing). Tuck-in acquisitions (up to $25 million) will likely continue to be part of Allied Security's growth strategy, but we believe the company's highly leveraged capital structure will limit tuck-in acquisitions to about one a year. Our assessment also reflects the industry's low customer switching costs, low barriers to entry, benefits from high unemployment, and high labor costs. Rising payroll taxes and insurance rates continue to present a drain on expenses in the absence of pricing flexibility. As such, we expect modest EBITDA margin erosion in 2012 and 2013. The '2' recovery rating and 'B+' issue-level rating on Allied Security's $80 million revolving credit facility due February 2016 and $420 million first-lien term loan due February 2017, and the '6' recovery rating and 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the $165 million second-lien term loan due February 2018 remain unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale and recovery report, see the full analysis and recovery analysis, both published Jan. 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) Primary Credit Analyst: Nalini Saxena, New York (1) 212-438-4080;

