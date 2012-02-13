(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' issue rating to the $750 million senior secured notes issued by special-purpose vehicle (SPV) UPCB Finance VI Ltd. (not rated). UPCB Finance VI is incorporated as a company limited by shares under Cayman Islands laws and is owned 100% by a charitable trust. We have not assigned a corporate credit rating to UPCB Finance VI, nor have we assigned a recovery rating to the notes. We understand that the proceeds from the senior secured notes will be passed through to UPC Financing Partnership, UPC Broadband Holding B.V. (UPC Broadband; B+/Stable--), and its subsidiaries (together, the UPC group) via a back-to-back loan. We are assigning a 'B+' issue rating to this loan (the SPV Finco loan). At the same time, we are assigning a recovery rating of '3' to the loan, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the SPV Finco loan is predicated on our understanding that this loan is part of the credit agreement for the UPC group's existing secured bank facility and thereby shares the same guarantee and security package as that granted to the existing secured creditors. The issue rating on the senior secured notes is based on the notes' first-ranking security interest over UPCB Finance VI's rights to, and benefit in, the SPV Finco loan, which, in turn, has all the same rights (in terms of security and guarantee package) as a lender under the UPC group's existing bank facility. The ratings are also based on the direct pass-through of the economic benefit of the SPV Finco loan to the noteholders, through notes whose terms are back to back with those of the loan. UPCB Finance VI is an orphan SPV, whose activity is limited to the issue of the notes and the onlending of the proceeds to various group entities. These features offset the fact that neither UPC Broadband nor any of its subsidiaries guarantee or provide any credit support to UPCB Finance VI, and that the notes do not have direct claim on the cash flows and the assets of the UPC group. The issue rating on the notes reflects the issue rating on the SPV Finco loan. Any change to the preliminary documentation related to the pass-through features and other legal aspects of the transaction could have a material effect on the issue rating on the notes. RECOVERY ANALYSIS In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. In particular, we believe that a default would most likely result from excessive leverage and the UPC group's inability to refinance maturing debt in 2016, following assumed operating underperformance. We understand that the company is seeking to extend a substantial proportion of the debt maturing in 2016, which may lead us to revise our hypothetical year of default in the coming months. We value the UPC group on a going-concern basis, as we believe that its leading market position, high barriers to entry, established network assets, and substantial subscriber base would be recognized by potential buyers even under distressed circumstances. At the hypothetical point of default in 2016, we value the UPC group at about EUR6 billion. The issue and recovery ratings on the SPV Finco loan reflect our estimate of value available and accessible to the creditors, and the UPC group's current capital structure. The security package includes a first-ranking share pledge over all the UPC intermediate holding companies that own the cable-operating subsidiaries. No assets are pledged. With regard to the pass-through transaction, although we have not assigned a recovery rating to the senior secured notes, we believe that the recovery prospects for these notes are intrinsically linked to the recovery prospects for the senior secured SPV Finco loan. This is because we anticipate that the assignment of rights under the SPV Finco loan will also be granted to the noteholders. As a result of this assignment of rights, we consider that potential recovery for the noteholders would rely entirely on the effective operation of the pass-through structure between the corporate entities (the UPC group) and the issuer (UPCB Finance VI). In addition, we foresee a risk that the enforcement costs at the issuer level could create an additional layer of expense that may slightly reduce the recovery prospects for the noteholders versus the direct recovery prospects for the lender of the SPV Finco loan. The recovery prospects for all the UPC group's debt instruments reflect the estimated value available and accessible to the respective creditors, the high proportion of senior secured debt in the capital structure, and the likelihood of insolvency proceedings being adversely influenced by the UPC group's multijurisdictional exposure. The recovery rating on the senior secured notes also reflects our view of the weak security package.

