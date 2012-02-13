(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in a report that our credit outlook for U.S. environmental services sector would likely remain stable in 2012. The article is titled "Credit Themes: Our Outlook For U.S. Environmental Services Is Stable, Despite Prospects For Muted Demand." "Demand and prices for both solid and hazardous waste disposal should hold up reasonably well, though we don't expect any meaningful increases in either--and we believe companies have sufficient liquidity after they refinanced their debt maturities over the past few years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst James Siahaan. We also expect most companies to have enough financial flexibility to absorb higher fuel costs, if necessary, while engaging in share buybacks and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). We view about half of the companies we rate in the sector as recession-resistant, because they provide an essential service--solid waste removal--with no clear substitute. Our opinion held true during the last recession, when most of these companies did not experience a drastic deterioration in revenues or operating margins compared with those in other industries. Our economists' baseline projections for 2012 indicate some weakness, with U.S. GDP and consumer price index (CPI) growth rates of 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. But we believe that most companies have enough cushion in their credit ratios to support our ratings--such that the number and severity of any downgrades are likely to be low. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: James T Siahaan, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-3023;

