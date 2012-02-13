(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its corporate credit rating on Merrillville, Ind.-based DirectBuy Holdings Inc. to 'D' from 'CC'. We also lowered our ratings on the company's $335 million senior secured notes to 'D' from 'CC'. The '5' recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged and it indicates our expectation for a modest recovery (10% to 30%) of principal in the event of a payment default.

"The downgrade follows DirectBuy's missing the interest payment due Feb 1, 2011, on its $335 million senior secured notes," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Helena Song. She added, "Although the company has a 30-day grace period to make the payment, we believe this is highly unlikely, given our assessment of its deteriorating operating performance and liquidity sources." We assign a 'D' rating when we believe that the default will be a general default and that the obligor will fail to pay all or substantially all of its obligations as they come due.

Standard & Poor's interprets "as they come due" as payment no later than five business days after the due date for payment, even if an obligation has a grace period longer than five business days and we expect payment to be made more than five business days after the due date but before the expiration of the grace period. The company is seeking to restructure its balance sheet and, in our opinion, could file for protection under Chapter 11. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)