Nov 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BB+' issue rating to Aircastle Ltd.'s $400 million senior notes due
2019. The recovery rating on this issue is '3', indicating our expectation that
lenders would receive a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event
of a payment default. The company will use proceeds for general corporate
purposes, including the purchase of aircraft.
The ratings on Stamford, Conn.-based Aircastle reflect its position as a
midsize provider of aircraft operating leases and its diversified fleet, as
measured by aircraft types and location of lessees. Limiting credit
considerations are the company's exposure to cyclical demand for aircraft,
fluctuations in lease rates and aircraft values, and weak credit quality of
some airline customers. We expect Aircastle's financial profile to remain
relatively consistent through 2013, with improving lease rates and fleet
additions resulting in higher earnings and cash flow. We believe incremental
debt to finance fleet growth will offset this growth. We characterize
Aircastle's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk profile as
"significant," and its liquidity as "adequate," as per our criteria.
The outlook is stable. We expect Aircastle's financial profile to remain
relatively consistent through 2013, with higher earnings and cash flow as a
result of fleet additions, offset by incremental debt to finance fleet growth.
We could lower the ratings if Europe suffered from a severe economic downturn,
resulting in more airline bankruptcies and lower utilization and lease rates,
causing funds from operations (FFO) to debt to decline to below the
high-single-digit percent area for a sustained period. Alternatively, we could
lower the ratings if aggressive capital spending or share repurchases resulted
in debt to capital increasing to the mid-70% area. We do not consider an
upgrade likely unless the company grows substantially, improving its
competitive position and fleet diversity, which could cause us to revise our
business risk assessment from the current "fair."
RATINGS LIST
Aircastle Ltd.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
Ratings Assigned
Aircastle Ltd.
Senior Unsecured
$400 mil notes due 2019 BB+
Recovery Rating 3
