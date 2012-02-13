(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) at 'BB+' and the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of its insurance operating subsidiaries,
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company (AEILIC) and American Equity
Investment Life Insurance Company of New York, at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full ratings list follows the end of this release.
Fitch views AEL's chief credit strengths to be:
-- A high credit quality bond portfolio;
-- Good operating results;
-- Adequate risk-adjusted capitalization
-- Strong competitive position in the fixed indexed annuity market.
Fitch considers AEL's bond portfolio to be of high credit quality, although
there has been a shift to lower quality yet still investment grade bonds in
recent years. At Sept. 30, 2011, U.S. Government sponsored agencies accounted
for approximately 20% of fixed income securities and 99% of the portfolio was
investment grade according to NAIC standards. Given the composition of the
investment portfolio, AEL had comparably less investment related losses over the
recent period of challenging capital markets than many of its peers. As the
composition of AEL's portfolio continues to change as certain fixed maturity
securities are subject to call redemption, Fitch expects credit risk will rise
to levels more consistent with historical life insurance industry averages.
AEILIC's statutory total adjusted capital increased 12% through the first nine
months of 2011 to $1.6 billion. Fitch views AEILIC's NAIC risk based capital
(RBC) ratio as adequate for the rating category. For Sept. 30, 2011, estimated
RBC was 350%, up from its year end 2010 level of 339%. Fitch anticipates that
AEILIC's 2012 RBC ratio will be maintained above 300% as internally generated
capital will be partially offset by continued strong sales growth and increased
credit risk as the company continues the slow shift of its portfolio allocation
from federal agency securities to corporate bonds. Based on the company's strong
sales trends, Fitch believes that AEL may need to manage sales growth and/or
access reinsurance markets in the future given the strain new fixed index
annuities sales have on risk-based capital.
Fitch's primary rating concerns include:
-- AEL's high financial leverage;
-- Increasing credit risk in AEL's investment portfolio;
-- AEL's lack of diversification in revenue and earnings, as well as
distribution;
-- Above-average exposure to interest rate risk.
AEL's financial leverage was 42% at Sept. 30, 2011, which Fitch considers to be
high, and is the primary factor in the extra notch in the company's IDR from its
IFS rating. Fitch anticipates the company's financial leverage to gradually
decline over the next couple of years. Although the company does not have a
stated maturity of debt until September 2015, the company is exposed to a
potential 'put' of its 2024 and 2029 notes totaling $144 million on Dec. 15,
2014.
Fitch believes the credit quality of AEL's investment portfolio will continue to
decline from its historically high level given the significant amount of
callable federal agencies securities redeemed in the past two years and
additional fixed income securities that will become subject to call redemption
in 2012. AEL has reinvested redemption proceeds primarily in corporate bonds
(largely rated 'A' and 'BBB') and commercial mortgages.
Fitch expects AEL's investment losses in 2012 to be comparable to losses
reported in 2011. In the first three quarters of 2011, the company reported
$17.7 million of other than temporary impairments (OTTI) on its residential
mortgage-backed securities holdings, as well as $19.3 million in net realized
losses driven primarily by a $23.6 million increase in the company's allowance
for credit losses on commercial mortgages. Despite the increase relative to
2010, Fitch views the level of AEL's investment losses through the first three
quarters of 2011 to be manageable given the company's earnings and capital
position.
AEL's above-average interest rate risk reflects the company's focus on
spread-based annuity products. The near-term concern is the ongoing low interest
rate environment, which will present challenges for the company in terms of
maintaining its interest rate spreads. This concern is amplified somewhat by the
company's dwindling yet still significant allocation to U.S. government agency
callable securities. Although this risk is declining as these bonds have been
called as they become eligible for redemption, the lower rates at which the
redemption proceeds have been reinvested have accelerated the decline of the
overall yield earned on the company's fixed income portfolio. From a longer-term
perspective, as AEL's book of business matures, the occurrence of a rapid
increase in interest rates could have an adverse effect on its financial
position, as it could result in a sharp increase in surrenders while the value
of its largely fixed rate investments decline in market value. Positively, Fitch
notes that AEL's book of business currently exhibits strong protection in terms
of significant surrender charges to help offset the cost to the company of early
policy terminations.
AEL is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa and reported total GAAP assets of
$29.9 billion and equity of $1.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2011. AEILIC, the main
operating subsidiary of AEL, is also headquartered in West Des Moines and had
total adjusted capital of $1.6 billion at Sept. 30, 2011.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Enhanced capitalization with RBC above 350% on a sustained basis.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--A reduction in capitalization with RBC below 300%;
--A significant deterioration in operating results such that interest coverage
declines below 3 times (x);
--Significant increase in lapse/surrender rates;
--Significant increase in credit related impairments in 2012;
--Financial leverage above 50%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a narrowing of notching between the
IDR of AEL and the IFS of AEILIC include:
--A sustainable decline in financial leverage below 30%;
--Sustained GAAP EBIT-based interest coverage above 8x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
--IDR at 'BB+';
--3.50% senior convertible debentures due 2015 at 'BB';
--5.25% senior convertible debentures due 2024 at 'BB';
--5.25% senior convertible debentured due 2029 at 'BB';
--Trust preferred securities at 'B+'.
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)