(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We reviewed Mortgage Loan Resecuritization Trust 2009-RS1, a U.S. RMBS re-REMIC transaction.

-- We affirmed our 'A (sf)' rating on class A85 from this transaction.

-- We based our rating action on our analysis of expected interest and principal, when applicable, payable to this class under our applicable rating scenario stress. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A (sf)' rating on class A85 from Mortgage Loan Resecuritization Trust 2009-RS1, a U.S. residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS) resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) transaction. The affirmation reflects our assessment that the re-REMIC class will receive timely interest and the ultimate payment of principal under the applicable stressed assumption for the current rating. We intend our ratings on the re-REMIC class to address the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal. We reviewed the interest and principal amounts due on the underlying securities, which are then passed through to this re-REMIC class. We applied our loss projections, incorporating our loss assumptions, to the underlying collateral to identify the principal and interest amounts that could be passed through from the underlying securities under our rating scenario stresses. We stressed our loss projections at various rating categories to assess whether the re-REMIC class could withstand the stressed loss associated with its rating while receiving timely payment of interest and principal consistent with our criteria. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

