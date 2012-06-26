(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Funds advised by private equity firm Permira Advisers LLC is acquiring
Ohio-based automated materials-handling systems provider Intelligrated Inc.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Intelligrated.
-- We are assigning our 'B' rating to the proposed new $250 million
first-lien credit facility. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our
expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in a payment default scenario.
We are also assigning our 'CCC+' rating on the proposed new $90 million
second-lien credit facility. The recovery rating is '6', indicating our
expectation of a negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a payment default scenario.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company
will maintain credit measures commensurate with the rating, but that its
financial profile will remain aggressive.
Rating Action
On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on Ohio-based automated materials-handling systems
provider Intelligrated Inc. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to
the company's proposed new $250 million first-lien credit facility (comprising
a $215 million term loan due 2019 and a $35 million revolver due 2017). The
'3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery in a payment default scenario. We also assigned our 'CCC+' issue
rating and '6' recovery rating to the company's proposed new $90 million
second-lien credit facility due 2020. The '6' recovery rating indicates our
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a payment default scenario.
The issue and recovery ratings on the existing $155 million senior secured
credit facility will be withdrawn on the loan upon repayment of the facility.
Rationale
The affirmation of the corporate credit rating on Intelligrated primarily
reflects its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, which more than
offsets its "weak" business risk profile. We expect Intelligrated's credit
measures to improve modestly in 2012 with help from moderate organic growth,
cost savings, and EBITDA margins above 10%.
Intelligrated is one of two leading materials-handling solutions providers,
and holds roughly 25% of the $1.6 billion niche North American market. The
company designs, manufactures, installs, and services automated
material-handling systems (conveyor belts, sortation products, and warehouse
control software) for a variety of end markets: retail distribution, food and
beverage, parcel-handling, pharmaceutical, direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, and
related sectors. Revenues come from three core business segments: distribution
and fulfillment (60% of revenues in 2011), manufacturing systems (19%), and
customer service and other (21%). Intelligrated will be owned by funds advised
by private-equity firm Permira Advisers LLC.
We believe Intelligrated will continue to benefit from its large installed
base in North America that, given the high costs associated with switching
systems providers, should support customer retention. We believe its customer
base is fairly diverse, and it should continue to benefit from its
long-standing customer relationships through its product offerings and
customer service business.
We expect overall revenue growth for 2012 to be similar to our economist's
current view of U.S. equipment spending of about 7%. Supporting this growth is
Intelligrated's good backlog for 2012 and into 2013. In our opinion, this
growth will come from expansion of existing customer contracts into new and
existing markets coupled with new product offerings both domestically and
abroad. We also expect steady to modestly improved EBITDA margin from these
growth initiatives. We also estimate capital expenditures of roughly 5% of
total revenues to support a new facility in 2012. We believe capital
expenditures will return to normal levels of about 2% of revenues in 2013.
We believe Intelligrated's financial risk profile will remain highly
leveraged. Pro forma for the transaction, we expect the ratio of total debt to
EBITDA will be roughly 6.0x as of March 31, 2012. We believe credit measures
will improve through 2012, with total debt to EBITDA at about 5.5x and FFO to
debt above 10%. To be consistent with the rating, we expect total debt to
EBITDA of 5x-6x and FFO to debt of 10%-12%.
Liquidity
We believe Intelligrated has adequate sources of liquidity. Pro forma for the
transaction, the company will have modest scheduled amortization of roughly $2
million annually. Our assessment of Intelligrated's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12
to 18 months;
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by
more than 15%; and
-- We expect that under its covenant for the proposed revolving credit
facility, the company would remain in compliance even if EBITDA drops by about
15%.
Liquidity sources include a modest cash balance and access to its proposed $35
million revolving credit facility, which we believe will be undrawn at close.
Uses of liquidity include debt amortization, capital expenditures, and
moderate working capital. Pro forma for the new transaction, on the revolving
credit facility there will be a springing maximum total net leverage covenant.
The revolving facility, first-lien term loan, and second-lien term loan mature
in 2017, 2019, and 2020, respectively.
Recovery analysis
Please see Standard & Poor's upcoming recovery report on Intelligrated, to be
published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. The ratings reflect our expectation of modest revenue
growth. We believe this would result in slight EBITDA margin improvement which
would result in improving credit measures. We could lower the ratings if
subpar operating performance pressures liquidity, higher-than-expected cash
use, or additional debt hurt liquidity or caused credit measures to
deteriorate significantly (for example, if total debt to EBITDA is more than
6x for an extended period). However, we could consider a one-notch upgrade if
Intelligrated's business remains healthy, it improves its operating track
record, and its liquidity and financial policy support a higher rating
(including debt to EBITDA sustained below 5.0x).
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Rating affirmed
Intelligrated Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Ratings assigned
Intelligrated Inc.
Senior secured
$215 mil. first-lien term loan due 2019 B
Recovery rating 3
$35 mil. revolver due 2017 B
Recovery rating 3
$90 mil. second-lien facility due 2020 CCC+
Recovery rating 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)