(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 -Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A.
Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander (both BBB/Stable/A-3)
are not affected by the recent downgrade of their Spain-based parent, Banco
Santander S.A. (Santander; A+/Negative/A-1) (see "Research Update: Banco
Santander S.A. And Core Subs Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' On Spain Downgrade And
BICRA Revision; Outlook Negative," published Feb. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect).
Our ratings on both banks are based on their stand-alone creditworthiness and
are limited by the respective sovereign ratings on the Federative Republic of
Brazil (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency: A-/Stable/A-2) and the
United Mexican States (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency:
A-/Stable/A-2). In fact, the stand-alone credit profiles of both banks are above
the respective sovereign ratings. As opposed to Santander, whose global
diversification and low exposure to Spain in investments and loans have prompted
us to rate it above the sovereign, the Latin American subsidiaries are highly
exposed to economic and industry risks in their respective countries of
domicile, and to their sovereigns through investments and loans to
government-related entities. We consider Santander's subsidiary in Brazil to be
"core" and that in Mexico to be "highly strategically important" (as our
criteria define these terms) to the parent, and that has also not changed in
light of the downgrade of the bank in Spain.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)