(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s (BBVA; A/Negative/A-1) Latin America subsidiaries--Mexico-based BBVA Bancomer S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-3), Panama-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Panama) S.A. y Subsidiaria (BBB-/Stable/A-3), Uruguay-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Uruguay (BB+/Stable/B), and Paraguay-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A. (BB-/Stable/B)--are not affected by today's downgrade of BBVA (see "Spain's BBVA Downgraded To 'A/A-1' Following Sovereign Action And Revised BICRA; Outlook Negative," published Feb. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

The ratings on these banks mainly reflect their stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and continue to be limited by the respective sovereign ratings. The latter stems from the still large government-related financial asset holdings, both in terms of loans and securities in their investment portfolios. Under our "Group Rating Methodology and Assumptions" we consider BBVA Bancomer a core entity for BBVA and the other three banks as moderately strategic. The ratings on BBVA Uruguay continue to receive one-notch uplift from its SACP. The downgrade of BBVA does not change our view on the strategic fit of these banks to the overall global BBVA strategy. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)