June 26 - News Corporation's (News Corp.) potential split of the
publishing business is unlikely to affect the company's current ratings or
Outlook, according to Fitch Ratings.
News Corp. confirmed that it is considering a restructuring to separate its
business into two distinct publicly traded companies. Current media reports
suggest that News Corp. is looking to separate its publishing business from the
rest of the company. Should the scenario play out as such, with no further
changes in capitalization, it would be consistent with Fitch's current ratings
and rationale for News Corp, and have no impact on the 'BBB+' ratings or Stable
Outlook. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
News Corp. presently retains significant financial flexibility at its current
ratings. Fitch estimates total leverage of 2.2x at March 31, 2012, materially
below Fitch's target of 3.0x for the 'BBB+' ratings. Further, the company
benefits from $10.7 billion of cash on hand, further bolstered by strong free
cash flow, which Fitch estimates was $3.1 billion in the twelve months ended
March. 31, 2012.
News Corp.'s ratings continue to be supported by the company's strong brands,
solid market position and broad diversification, its substantial carriage
revenues at cable networks, and its stated commitment and proven track record of
strong liquidity and credit-protection measures.
Fitch rates News Corp. and its subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook as follows:
News Corp.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'.
News America, Inc.
--IDR 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured 'BBB+'.
