(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Comcast Corp.'s $2.25 billion in aggregate notes issuances, which consist of $1 billion of senior notes due 2022 and $1.25 billion of senior notes due 2042. The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment of its $575 million senior notes due 2056 and $202 million of senior notes due 2012. The company recently announced an optional redemption for the former issue. Our 'BBB+/A-2' corporate credit rating on Comcast remains unchanged, as does our stable outlook on the company.

Comcast Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 New Ratings Comcast Corp. Senior Unsecured $1 bil. nts due 2022 BBB+ $1.25 bil. nts due 2042 BBB+