(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-'/Negative rating of the
mortgage covered bonds ('obbligazioni bancarie garantite', OBG) issued by
Credito Emiliano S.p.a. (CREDEM or the issuer, rated
'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') and guaranteed by CREDEM CB S.r.l. (CREDEM CB). The rating
action follows a full review of the programme.
The rating is based on Credem's Long-term (LT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high risk) and the asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. In line with its covered
bond criteria, the agency gives credit to the highest level of AP recorded
during the preceding 12 months (66.71%, observed in December 2011), given that
the short-term (ST) IDR of the issuer is 'F2' and the programme is not in
wind-down.
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AA-' rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the LT IDR was
downgraded by one or more notches; or (ii) the D-Cap fell to 1 or 0; or (iii)
the programme AP went above 74.00%, which is the breakeven level in line with
the 'AA-' rating. The Negative Outlook on Credem IDR and on Italy
('A-'/Negative/'F2') drives the Negative Outlook for the covered bonds.
The D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment for the liquidity gap and
systemic risk component (see 'Fitch Puts 2 Italian Covered Bonds on RWN; Assigns
Outlooks & D-Caps' dated September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
As of 30 September 2012, the cover pool consisted of about 45,000 mortgage loans
and the outstanding principal balance of the aggregated pool was EUR3.4bn. In an
'AA-' scenario Fitch has calculated a cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure for
the cover assets of 21.3% and a WA recovery rate of 76.9%.
Interest rate swaps are in place with CREDEM to hedge any discrepancies between
the interest rate yielded by the cover assets and the covered bonds.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond ratings will be affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and on Fitch analysis are available in a credit
update, which will be available at www.fitchratings.com.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)