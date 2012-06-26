(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 26 - Fitch Ratings views the recent capital injection by Banco Votorantim's (BV) shareholders, Banco do Brasil (BdB) and Votorantim Financas (VF), as an indication of their strong commitment to BV. The BRL2 billion injection today was split equally between the two shareholders, whose participation at the bank should remain unchanged. Fitch factored this demonstrated commitment into its affirmation of BV's ratings on April 2, 2012. BV net losses of BRL201 million in 2011 and BRL596.5 million in the 1Q'12 were related to the higher delinquencies in auto loans portfolio which led to the reduction of the regulatory capital ratio to the prudential floor of 13% established by the bank in March 2012.

In Fitch's opinion, the capital injection will help to compensate for the high provisions for loan losses derived from the recent increases of non-performing loans (NPLs) to 11.2% in March 2012 from 8.9% in 2011 and 2.7% in 2010, basically in vehicle financing. Therefore, the injection should keep the BIS ratio around 14% in the second semester of 2012, in line with verified historically. The Viability rating downgrade of Banco Votorantim to 'bb-' from 'bb' was a result of the combination of a weak performance in 2011 and a leveraged capital base. The viability rating should benefit not only from the sustainable improvement in its capital structure but also from the reversion of its weak performance, which should occur no earlier than 2013.

Banco Votorantim is the third largest Brazilian private bank focused on vehicle financing. Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, BV presented consolidated assets of R$113.4 billion (US$61.9 billion) and equity of R$7.56 billion (US$4.1 billion) as of March 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)