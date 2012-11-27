(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 27 - According to Fitch Ratings, the contractual commitment of
Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') to hold up to 15% and up to
25% overcollateralisation (OC) on a nominal as well as on an unstressed net
present value basis, for the benefit of its public sector and mortgage
pfandbrief holders respectively, has currently no impact on BayernLB's 'AAA'
Pfandbrief ratings.
As Fitch's current 'AAA' breakeven OC for BayernLB's public sector and mortgage
Pfandbriefe are not higher than the maximum OC levels committed by BayernLB,
there is no impact for its Pfandbrief ratings.
Fitch is in the process of analysing the impact such a commitment to a maximum
OC might have on the OC the agency takes into account for the purpose of its
analysis.
The outcome of this will be published in due course and might lead to a change
in the current rating of BayernLB's mortgage Pfandbriefe on a probability of
default (PD) basis.
Long-term Issuer Default Rating: 'A+'/Stable
Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
Rating on PD Basis: 'AA+'
'AAA' Breakeven OC: 25% (based on 'AA' rating on a PD basis plus 2 notches
recovery uplift)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating: 'A+'/Stable
Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable
Rating on PD Basis: 'AAA'
'AAA' Breakeven OC: 10.5% (based on 'AA' rating on a PD basis plus 2 notches
recovery uplift)
Fitch's breakeven OC is the level of minimum OC in line with the assigned
covered bond rating as outlined in Fitch's Covered bonds rating criteria
published in September 2012, whereas previously Fitch published the OC
supporting a given rating on a PD basis as well as a given uplift for
recoveries. It should not be assumed that the breakeven OC for a given rating
will remain stable over time, as the relative profile of cover assets compared
to covered bonds may evolve, even in the absence of new issuances.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)