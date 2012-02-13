(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - -- U.S.-based automotive and industrial battery supplier Exide Technologies' exposure to a sluggish end-market environment in its transportation segment, potentially weak demand in Europe, and recent lack of normally favorable seasonality will hurt near-term earnings and cash flow more than we expected.

-- We are revising our rating outlook to negative from stable, and affirming all of our ratings on Exide, including our 'B' corporate credit rating, the 'B' issue ratings (with a '3' recovery rating) on its $675 million senior secured notes, and its 'CCC+' issue-level ratings (with a '6' recovery rating) on the $60 million convertible senior subordinated debt due 2013.

-- The negative outlook revision reflects our assessment of an increased likelihood that Exide could use more than $15 million in cash, or that leverage could rise toward 5.0x over the next 12 months.

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on Exide Technologies to negative from stable, and affirmed its ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating and all issue-level ratings. The outlook revision to negative reflects our view that there is now at least a one-in-three likelihood Exide's leverage could move toward 5.0x, with potentially weak free cash flow levels (cash use of $15.0 million or more) over the next 12 months. This could occur if the lack of demand persists in its transportation end-markets and industrial battery businesses related to network power. Upside lead-price volatility and potentially large swings in working capital are now elevated risks to credit quality. Our ratings on Exide Technologies reflect the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile according to our criteria. This incorporates our expectation that cash generation will remain volatile because of Exide's exposure to lead prices and the inherent seasonality its businesses. The ratings also reflect Exide's "vulnerable" business risk profile (as we define the term), marked by tough competition in the automotive and industrial battery businesses, exposure to volatile lead prices, high fixed costs, and capital intensity. "We still believe Exide's sales and profitability will improve gradually as demand increases. However, recent results (third-quarter fiscal 2012, ended Dec. 31, 2011 were weaker than expected (especially in the North America automotive battery business)" said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nishit Madlani. We now believe there is at least a one-in-three likelihood that Exide's credit metrics, free cash flow, and liquidity could drop below the levels that might lead to a downgrade. In our base-case scenario, we expect leverage to remain at about 4.5x, with flat to slightly negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) and some inherent intra-year volatility in earnings because of seasonality. We now believe Exide will use more cash than we expected for fiscal 2012, partly because of mild winters in its end-markets following higher cash demands from operations until September, higher working-capital investments in inventory over the summer months, and sluggish aftermarket demand in the transportation battery business thereafter. Over the next 12 months, lack of improvement in end-market demand in its North American transportation businesses, a persistently lagging higher-margin network power sales, and any uptick in lead prices could limit free cash flow generation in fiscal 2013. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Economic Research: U.S. Economic Forecast: Recovery Warms Up In January, Feb. 10, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Nishit K Madlani, New York (1) 212-438-4070;

nishit_madlani@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Nancy C Messer, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7672;

nancy_messer@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)