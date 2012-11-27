BRIEF-Zion Oil And Gas Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $102.4 mln
* Zion Oil And Gas Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $102.4 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mca50r Further company coverage:
Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings has published a report titled 'Rating U.S. Municipal Short-Term Debt'.
This report replaces Fitch's criteria of the same title dated Dec. 8, 2011.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday awarded 24.82 percent of the $28 billion of seven-year government debt supply it offered to U.S. primary dealers, their largest share at a seven-year note auction since October, Treasury data showed.
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.