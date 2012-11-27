Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'A' long-term rating on Orange County Transportation Authority, California's (the authority) $155.5 million toll road revenue bonds (91 Express Lanes), series 2003. The Rating Outlook on all bonds is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Congested Corridor Traffic: Established traffic demand is evident, particularly for peak-period travel within the SR-91 corridor that is one of the most congested traffic arteries in Southern California. Express lane traffic averaged approximately 32,600 per day in fiscal 2012, which represents nearly 12% of the overall corridor traffic. Traffic and toll revenue levels have shown sensitivity to corridor improvements, fuel prices and economic activity. Over the past five years, the managed toll lanes have seen declining traffic trends of nearly 18% in parallel with the recent economic downturn in the region and the addition of general purpose lanes. Still, long term prospects are favorable for traffic demand given the time savings and limitations of alternatives routes. Toll Policy With Demonstrated Track Record: The authority has demonstrated a favorable track record under its current toll policy that permits relatively frequent toll adjustments, both upward and downward, based on specific hourly traffic activity. Still, the peak period toll rates are among the highest in the country and can constrain traffic growth under difficult local economic conditions. Debt Structure With Refinance Exposure: The bonds operate under a closed lien indenture with the series 2003 bonds having a senior lien on net toll revenues. Structural features include a satisfactory toll covenant and multiple reserve accounts. Offsetting these strengths is the credit's variable rate and swap exposure, which in the past has resulted in higher debt interest costs and counterparty performance risks. Over the past year, management has taken steps to reduce its swap position although refinance risk remains present for the $100 million series 2003B bonds that have a mandatory tender in 2013. Low Leverage: The tollway's current debt burden is low with a 2.9 times (x) net debt to cashflow available to debt service. Under the current bond documents, additional parity borrowings are not permitted and should insulate the project against a higher leverage. Favorable Financial Cushion: The project has a favorable history of strong financial performance and high reserve balances. Debt service coverage ratios exceed two times (2.39x in fiscal year 2012) while total reserves equate to more than 50% of outstanding debt. Still, expansion of untolled, general-purpose lane capacity along SR-91 corridor over the bond life will likely constrain traffic growth and possibly lead to weaker financial flexibility. Fitch rating case forecasts indicates the project will likely maintain over 1.8x annual debt service coverage through the life of the bonds. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: --Any material changes to traffic activity within the express lane corridor caused by the effects of regional economic conditions or improvements in general purpose lanes; --Long-term developments along the project corridor, particularly with possible extensions and capacity additions into Riverside County through cooperative agreements. --Changes in the debt structure with regards to variable rate and swap exposure. SECURITY: The bonds are solely secured by a pledge of net revenues of the authority's 91 Express Lanes. CREDIT SUMMARY: Annual express lane traffic levels are approximately 12 million and represent approximately 12% of the combined general purpose and tolled traffic. While growth rates in usage were robust over the first decade since operation, toll transactions have declined in recent years primarily due to the effects of a softer economy and the completion of a new eastbound general purpose lane in late 2010. Unemployment rates have risen rapidly in both Riverside and Orange counties through the recession and have eased off the peak but currently stand at 12% and 7.1%, respectively, as of September 2012. The weakest performance period was in early 2011 in conjunction with year-over-year transaction reductions peaking at a 15%-20% rate. By late 2011, traffic levels stabilized and overall traffic was down by less than 1% for the entire fiscal 2012 period. With the benefit of peak and non-peak toll rate reductions coupled with stabilization in economic conditions, traffic has rebounded by 3.3% through the first four months into fiscal 2013. However, in the near term, some headwinds remain for a continuation of positive traffic performance given the near completion of one additional general purpose lane in each direction to be added by the start of 2013. Over the longer term, an extension of the express lanes in Riverside County and a possible direct connector into SR-241 may provide catalysts for increased demand within OCTA's SR-91 corridor. The toll revenue framework for the SR-91 Express Lanes depends heavily on the peak period congestion times. While the tolled lanes of SR-91 represent an average of less than 15% of total tolled and untolled SR-91 volume in past years, peak hour usage spikes to 25%-30% of total volume given the substantial time savings. Peak period toll rates for east-bound evening rush hour traffic has historically climbed but has been modestly reduced to $9.55 in 2012 in conjunction with the toll policy. These toll rates make the 91 Express Lanes among the most expensive toll facilities in the country. Capacity improvements may affect toll rates in both peak and shoulder periods and result in reduced toll rates under the current toll policy. Lower rates may create new demand and neutralize much of the effect of corridor improvements to the level of potential toll revenues. Despite the changes in toll trips and revenues over recent years, coverage of debt service from net revenues remained at or above a healthy 2.0x. Fiscal 2012 financial results indicate a strong debt service coverage ratio of 2.39x as lower toll revenues were offset by both reduced operating costs and lower debt interest costs. Project reserves are viewed as a material point of credit strength as the combined level of reserves for debt service, operations, and major maintenance equaled nearly $39 million as of June 30, 2012. Separately, the project holds approximately $47 million of additional unrestricted reserves, all translating to more than half of total debt outstanding. Net debt to CFADS is favorable at 2.9x and provides a significant amount of financial flexibility to deal with capacity expansion, adverse changes in economic conditions or travel patterns within the region. Base and rating case forecasts conducted by Fitch indicate a continuation of strong coverage levels but with the potential for small declines reflecting both the modest declining traffic trends and as well as lower toll rates within the toll schedule. The base case assumes a 1% growth rate in traffic and 2.8% growth rate in toll revenues through final maturity. The results indicate coverage levels average 2.32x and net to CFADS falling to below 2x by 2016.