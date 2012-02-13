(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Santander Bancorp to 'A-' from 'A+'. This action was taken as a result of the downgrade of the Long-term IDR of the parent company, Banco Santander, announced today. Please see 'Fitch Downgrades Santander to 'A'/Negative Outlook Following Sovereign Action' for further details on the rating action of the parent. The Short-term IDR of Santander Bancorp was affirmed at 'F1', a level in line with the parent's rating. Since the IDRs of Santander Bancorp are correlated to those of Banco Santander, changes in Banco Santander's IDRs result in changes to Santander Bancorp's IDRs. The Rating Outlook for Santander Bancorp is Negative in line with the outlook for Banco Santander. The multiple-notch downgrade of hybrid instruments reflects of Fitch's new bank regulatory capital securities rating criteria entitled 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011. A complete list of ratings for Santander Bancorp and its subsidiaries follows. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Santander Bancorp --Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; removed from Rating Watch Negative; Outlook Negative; --Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'; removed from Rating Watch Negative; --Viability Rating: 'bb+' unaffected; --Support Rating: affirmed at '1'; --Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; removed from Rating Watch Negative. Banco Santander Puerto Rico --Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; removed from Rating Watch Negative; Outlook Negative; --Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'; removed from Rating Watch Negative; --Viability Rating: 'bb+' unaffected; --Support Rating: affirmed at '1'; --Long-term deposit rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; removed from Rating Watch Negative; --Short-term deposit rating: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; removed from Rating Watch Negative. Santander PR Capital Trust I --Preferred stock: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'A-'; removed from Rating Watch Negative. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)