(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' 2012 baseline forecast for
$86.32 per barrel for the benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil price
bodes well for exploration and production (E&P) companies that focus on oil, as
well as for oilfield services and contract drilling companies. The outlook for
natural gas prices, however, remains bleak. Prices continue to spiral down: The
benchmark Henry Hub spot natural gas price is currently hovering around $2.50
per million BTU (mmBTU), versus nearly $4.50 at the beginning of 2011, while the
one-year futures price is about $3.00. "The continuing divergence between oil
and natural gas prices has created a divergence in the credit outlook for
companies in the energy sector," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Carin
Dehne-Kiley, in a report published today. The report, titled "How Strong Crude
Oil And Weak Natural Gas Prices Affect Credit Quality In The Energy Sector,"
answers some frequently asked questions about Standard & Poor's outlook on oil
and natural gas prices, and their potential impact on the credit quality of
companies in the energy sector.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)