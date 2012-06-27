June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SC Private Cars 2010-1's ratings, as follows: EUR70.5m class A1 notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR199.2m class A2 notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR182.2m class A3 notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR70.0m class B notes: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable The affirmation reflects a change in the underlying documentation where the noteholders provide a one-off waiver from collateralising a commingling reserve following the downgrade of Santander Consumer Finance SA to 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2' on 11 June 2012. The reserve is sized at 2.5% of the collateral balance plus scheduled collections for the next period. Fitch assumed a 4% reduction in the current credit enhancement and used the original base case assumptions in reaching the affirmation. Transaction performance to date has been solid, which is reflected in the upgrade of the Class B notes in November 2011. Total 30 plus delinquency and defaults are extremely low and well below original base case expectations. The senior notes have amortised quickly building up the percentage of available credit enhancement, although this would be expected to stabilise at the next interest payment date when the EUR30m reserve fund will begin to amortise. The transaction is a securitisation of auto loans originated by Santander Consumer Bank AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santander Consumer Finance S.A and extended to individuals in Germany to finance the purchase of the vehicles. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: amended documentation, servicer reports and payments reports provided by the issuer. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012 and 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)