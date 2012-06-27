(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised to
'BB' from 'BB-' the issue rating on the EUR500 million senior secured notes
borrowed by Kabel Deutschland Vertrieb und Service GmbH (KDVS), the
operating subsidiary of German cable operator Kabel Deutschland Holding AG
(Kabel Deutschland; BB-/Stable/--). At the same time, we removed the
rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on June
18, 2012. We also revised upward the recovery rating on this instrument to '2'
from '3', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the
event of a payment default.
In addition, we affirmed our 'B' issue rating on the recently issued EUR400
million senior unsecured notes at Kabel Deutschland. The recovery rating on
these notes remains unchanged at '6,' indicating our expectation of negligible
(0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The upgrade on the KDVS notes reflects our view that the recovery prospects
for senior secured lenders have improved with the addition of unsecured debt
to the group's capital structure, which provides a debt cushion for the senior
secured lenders.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. Our
default scenario envisages, among other things, a decline in Kabel
Deutschland's operating performance due to increasing competition from
telecommunications and satellite TV operators. We see this scenario leading to
a default in 2017, triggered by an inability to refinance senior secured bank
debt and the senior unsecured notes when they fall due. Our assumptions
include that:
-- Kabel Deutschland's current senior secured debt maturing prior to 2017
is refinanced in full. However, we acknowledge that the company may decide to
use excess cash to prepay part of its senior secured debt if the proposed
acquisition of German cable operator Tele Columbus (not rated) does not
receive regulatory approval.
-- The group maintains a EUR324 million revolving credit facility that is
fully drawn at default.
At the hypothetical point of default in 2017, we project that EBITDA would
decline to about EUR470 million, and we envisage a stressed enterprise value of
about EUR2.7 billion using a market multiple approach. From this stressed
valuation, we deduct priority liabilities, primarily relating to enforcement
costs of approximately EUR220 million, leaving a net enterprise value of about
EUR2.5 billion for secured lenders. After deducting secured facilities of about
EUR3.2 billion (including prepetition interest), there is substantial (70%-90%)
recovery for senior secured lenders, but negligible (0%-10%) recovery
prospects for unsecured lenders.
RATINGS LIST
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Kabel Deutschland Vertrieb und Service GmbH
Senior Secured Debt* BB BB-/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 2 3
Ratings Affirmed
Kabel Deutschland Holding AG
Senior Unsecured Debt B B
Recovery Rating 6 6
*Guaranteed by Kabel Deutschland Holding AG.
