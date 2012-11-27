Overview -- U.S. diversified media company Tribune Co. is preparing to emerge from bankruptcy and issue $1.1 billion in first-lien term debt to partially fund creditor claims. -- The company's plan to emerge from bankruptcy was confirmed by a federal bankruptcy judge on July 23, 2012, and the Federal Communication Commission's Media Bureau issued waivers on Nov. 16, 2012. We now expect the company to consummate the plan in the very near future. -- We are assigning the company a preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating. We are also assigning the company's proposed $1.1 billion first-lien term loan due 2019 a preliminary 'BB+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '1'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Tribune will maintain adequate liquidity and leverage below 4.5x over the intermediate term. Rating Action On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Chicago, Ill.-based Tribune Co. a preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned Tribune's proposed $1.1 billion first-lien term loan due 2019 a preliminary 'BB+' issue-level rating (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. The company will use proceeds of the term loan to partially fund creditor claims. Rationale The preliminary ratings are subject to Tribune's timely emergence from bankruptcy and the consummation of its plan of reorganization remaining in line with our expectations. Moreover, these ratings are also subject to review of the final loan documentation. We view Tribune's business risk profile as "fair," mainly reflecting our view that television broadcasting has become a much larger portion of the company's EBITDA and offers a significant element of stability to profitability and cash flow, notwithstanding the unfavorable fundamentals of the newspaper business. The business risk profile is also supported by a stream of cash distributions from the company's equity investments, most notably a 31% stake in Television Food Network, G.P., a 32% state in CareerBuilder, LLC, and a 28% stake in Classified Ventures, LLC. Despite the company's relatively moderate leverage, we consider Tribune's financial policy as "aggressive" given the uncertainty surrounding the company's board and management composition, financial policy, and business plans upon emergence. For the same reasons, we currently view the management and governance of the Tribune on emergence from bankruptcy as "weak." We expect the company's equity owners will be eager to monetize their investments following Tribune's emergence from bankruptcy, which could entail dividends financed by debt and/or asset sales. The company's broadcasting operations provide diversification and stability, although they face a variety of long-term risks. Operating performance of the broadcasting segment's group of 23 large-market TV stations is cyclical and sensitive to the timing of elections, but generates good cash flow. Slightly less than half of the company's broadcasting revenue comes from CW affiliated television stations, which we view as less desirable than major network stations because of lower viewership and less popular primetime content (which represents about 7% of advertising revenue from these stations) as well as less negotiating power with advertisers and with cable and satellite operators for retransmission fees. Broadcasting operations also include Superstation WGN America and Antenna TV as well as WGN-AM, a Chicago radio station. The company's publishing operations consist primarily of eight metropolitan papers and related websites. The company's two largest papers, the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, account for roughly 60% of the segment's revenue and slightly more than half of its EBITDA. Despite cost reductions, operating cash flow from this segment has fallen nearly 40% since 2008 due to the secular decline in print advertising revenues. We believe that profitability at the publishing segment will continue to decline, as additional cost cuts may be insufficient to offset long-term pressures of readership declines and advertising moving online. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue and EBITDA to decline at a low-single-digit percentage pace in 2013, with lower political revenue and a continued decline in newspaper operations more than offsetting higher retransmission revenue and distributions from equity investments (which we include in our calculation of EBITDA). We expect that core advertising revenue at the company's broadcast segment will likely increase at a low- to mid-single-digit percent rate and that retransmission revenue will grow at a healthy rate. However, we expect total broadcasting revenue will likely decline at a low-single-digit percent rate because of lower political revenue and copyright royalties, which were higher in 2012 because of a one-time settlement. We expect publishing advertising will decline about 8% and that cost cuts won't be sufficient to offset revenue declines. As a result, we expect the company's EBITDA margin before cash distributions from equity investments will contract by 200 to 250 basis points in 2013. When including distributions, the EBITDA margin will likely be flat at about 23% to 24% because of our expectation of higher distributions. In the quarter ended Sept. 23, 2012, revenue declined 2% and EBITDA (including cash distributions from equity investments) increased 3%. Publishing revenue declined 1% with an 8% decline in advertising revenue more than offsetting an 8% increase in circulation revenue. Broadcasting revenue declined 3% because of lower advertising revenue. This was exacerbated by the temporary loss of carriage of five stations, predominantly in the New York area, as a result of the company's retransmission dispute with Cablevision Systems Corp. The dispute has since been settled. A 3% reduction in operating expenses and higher cash distributions from equity investments drove the EBITDA growth. For the 12 months ended Sept. 23, 2012, the EBITDA margin was 23%, up slightly from 20% in 2011 largely because of growth in cash distributions from equity investments. In July 2008, Tribune agreed to indemnify Cablevision, the majority owner of Newsday Holdings LLC, for all payments of principal, premium, and interest made by Cablevision on Cablevision's guarantee of the Newsday partnership debt, up to $495 million. Cablevision owns 97% and Tribune owns 3% of the partnership which includes the operations of Newsday, a daily newspaper, and $753 million of Cablevision senior notes. In October 2009, Tribune agreed to pay principal, premium, and interest on the Chicago Baseball Holdings LLC partnership's debt, of roughly $674 million, to the extent that, after any default and exercise of lender remedies, any amounts remain unpaid. We believe Tribune's guarantees and indemnifications of the debt of its partnerships are a significant financial risk for the company; we therefore consolidate a portion of the partnership debt in determining Tribune's credit measures. This adjustment increases our calculation of leverage by about 0.4x. Pro forma leverage, based on EBITDA for the 12 months ended Sept. 23, 2012, is roughly 2.5x. Although this is below the 4x to 5x range of debt leverage that we regard as indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile, we expect that credit metrics could deteriorate following the company's emergence from bankruptcy as a result of the potential for dividends funded by debt and/or asset proceeds. We estimate that pro forma adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest will be roughly 12x based on EBITDA for the 12 months ended Sept. 23, 2012. We expect that leverage and coverage could deteriorate in 2013 if the company issues additional debt. Capital spending and working capital needs are manageable and consume about 15% to 20% of EBITDA. Following the company's emergence from bankruptcy, we anticipate that taxes will consume an additional 30% of EBITDA. We expect that Tribune will convert about 40% to 45% of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2013, barring any asset sales or shareholder distributions. Liquidity Tribune has "adequate" liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our assessment of Tribune's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15% to 20%. -- We do not anticipate that the term loan agreement will contain any financial maintenance covenants. We expect that the company will maintain adequate headroom with the springing covenant on the revolving credit facility. -- No near-term maturities or amortizations. We expect sources of liquidity to include $325 million of cash, an undrawn $300 million revolving credit facility, and funds from operations in 2013 in the $410 million and $460 million range. We expect cash uses to be largely comprised of working capital needs and capital spending in the range of $120 million to $135 million. As a result, we expect the company will generate roughly $285 million to $335 million of discretionary cash flow in 2013, barring any shareholder distributions or asset sales. An additional potential source of liquidity for the company is its minority equity investments. We believe these investments are nonstrategic and consider them a potential source of liquidity, subject to taxable gains. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Tribune Co., to be published as soon as possible after this release, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Tribune will maintain adequate liquidity and leverage below 4.5x over the near-to-intermediate term. Given the uncertainty surrounding the company's business and financing plans post-emergence, we currently view a downgrade as more likely than an upgrade over the intermediate term. We could lower the rating if debt-financed shareholder distributions, potentially in connection with asset sales, cause leverage to increase above 4.5x. We believe that it is unlikely that we could raise the rating over the intermediate term given our expectation that there could be a lack of clarity surrounding the company's plans over the next year. [Standard & Poor's has provided the foregoing independent credit opinions based on the information that has been provided. In offering such opinions, Standard & Poor's is independent from the engaging company and any parties to the bankruptcy proceeding. We do not advise, advocate, or support any particular plan of reorganization and a rating opinion does not indicate whether the plan is fair, reasonable, or appropriate or likely to be confirmed as the basis for the company's emergence from bankruptcy. The issue ratings provided by Standard & Poor's to companies prior to exiting bankruptcy are preliminary, and subsequent developments or changes to the plan or information considered by us in our analysis could result in final conclusions that differ from the preliminary ratings. Issuer ratings provided by Standard & Poor's to companies prior to exiting bankruptcy are our current opinion of the ratings that we expect to assign at a future date and subsequent developments or changes to the plan or information considered by us in our analysis could result in rating conclusions that differ from the expected ratings. Rating opinions provided by Standard & Poor's to a company in bankruptcy are assumed to be used in accordance with all applicable laws.] Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating Tribune Co. Corporate Credit Rating BB- (prelim)/Stable/--) $1.1B sr secd first-lien term loan due 2019 BB+ (prelim) Recovery Rating 1 (prelim)