Feb 13 - Mergers and acquisition (M&A) in the oil and gas sector are
off to a strong start in 2012, and appear likely to remain healthy. Strong crude
oil prices have led to solid liquidity and cash flow among many oil and gas
companies, and, combined with willing capital markets, have supported M&A at the
start of the year. Nevertheless, according to a report published today,
uncertainties about the eurozone and U.S. economies, as well as the global
economy's impact on oil prices, are a potential brake on what seems likely to be
an active year for M&A.
The report, titled "Will M&A In The Oil And Gas Sector Stay Strong In 2012?,"
answers some frequently asked questions about Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' outlook on M&A among global oil and gas companies this year.
