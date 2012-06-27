(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Corporate Power Limited's (CPL) INR20,300m senior project loans for phase 1 at National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. CPL's INR1,450m subordinate project bank loans for phase 1 have also been affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also assigned CPL's INR23,870m senior project loans for phase 2 a final rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' with Stable Outlook. The final rating follows the receipt of transaction documents conforming to the information already received, including executed financing agreements. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned in June 2011 (see "Fitch Rates Corporate Power's New Bank Loans 'BBB-(ind)(exp)'", dated 30 June 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com). CPL is an SPV, incorporated to build, maintain and operate a sub-critical technology based 1,080 MW (four units in two phases of 540MW each) coal-fired thermal power plant in the Indian state of Jharkhand. CPL is sponsored by the Abhijeet group and its group company - Corporate Ispat Alloys Limited (CIAL). The latter has been allocated a captive coal mine by the Ministry of Coal (MoC), and is developing a 0.25 MTPA sponge iron plant and a coal washery at the project site. The coal middling generated during beneficiation would be used as feedstock for phase 1 of the power plant. The affirmation reflects the significant construction progress achieved by phase 1 and 2, in line with Fitch's expectation during the last review in June 2011. As per the Lenders Independent engineers (LIE) report (dated March 2012), construction progress for phase 1 and 2 is 76.69% and 48.73%, respectively, broadly in symmetry with construction milestones and capital costs initially envisaged. The LIE report also shows that 86% of construction has been achieved for the 108km transmission line. Fitch also notes the satisfactory progress achieved in the residual land acquisition for both the power project and group captive coal mine. There have also been timely equity infusions by the sponsors. However, the rating is still constrained by the residual completion risk for the project, particularly phase 2. The ratings are constrained by the lack of firm off-take agreements for the plant's output and fuel supply uncertainty for phase 2. The ratings are also constrained by the project's exposure to spot market electricity prices. However, this will not have a major negative impact on CPL in the short- to medium-term, given India's protracted power deficit. Fitch also notes that the project has a competitive cost of generation due to its proximity to a likely coal source and CIAL's ownership of a captive coal mine with probable reserves of 175 million tonnes. Fitch notes that MoC has approved CIAL's application to increase the mining capacity to 3.45 MTPA from 2 MTPA, which would be sufficient for phase 1. The company has also received a letter of assurance from Central Coal Fields for 1.99MTPA of coal, to cover phase 2 requirements. However, given the systemic coal shortages in India, CIAL, as a back up measure, has applied to MoC for the extension of the mining lease to 6.75 MTPA. This, if approved, should address fuel supply uncertainties. However, the extension of mining lease will depend in part on the results of an environmental impact study and cannot be assured. However, comfort is drawn from the reasonable experience of CIAL and its parent company in the mining sector and from the 1.9-year period prior to phase 2 completion to resolve the fuel supply issue. Given that the lenders to each phase share a common security with a parri passu charge, Fitch has consolidated cash flows of both phases in its analysis. The financing documents stipulate a debt service reserve account (DSRA) equivalent to six months of debt service amount, although to be funded out of project cash flows. The documents also stipulate a cash sweep mechanism, where 50% of the residual surplus in the cash flow 'waterfall' is applied towards the prepayment of loans. However, exposure to variable interest rates, currently at 14.25%, on the bank debt may exert pressure on future cash flows. Positive rating action may result if the revised mining plan of 6.75 MTPA is approved along with the satisfactory ramp up of coal production and the commissioning of the power plant as envisaged. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'Fitch AAA(ind)' for National ratings in India. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Ratings are not a recommendation or suggestion, directly or indirectly, to you or any other person, to buy, sell, make or hold any investment, loan or security or to undertake any investment strategy with respect to any investment, loan or security or any issuer. Applicable criteria, "Rating Criteria for Thermal Power Projects", dated 18 June 2012, and "Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance", dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 