Overview -- We believe that Brazil-based conglomerate Votorantim will remain focused on reducing debt in 2013, despite volatile metals prices. -- We are affirming our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on Votorantim. -- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Votorantim will reach net debt to EBITDA of less than 3.5x in the next few quarters, maintain strong liquidity, and further reduce leverage in 2013. Rating Action On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' issuer credit ratings on Votorantim Participacoes S.A. (VPar) and Votorantim Industrial S.A. (VID), which we refer to jointly as Votorantim. VPar owns VID, which, in turn, is the holding company that controls all of the group's major industrial activities of the group. The outlook remains stable. Rationale The ratings on VPar and VID reflect the companies "satisfactory" business risk profile, "intermediate" financial risk profile, and "strong" liquidity. Votorantim's credit metrics are somewhat tight for the rating category, but we expect the group to continue reducing debt in the next few quarters through a more conservative approach to new investments and a focus on improving cash flow. Cash flow generation should remain strong at the group's Brazilian cement operation, since demand and prices are likely to remain favorable, with new infrastructure projects offsetting some softening in the housing sector in Brazil. We believe that the group's metals operations will report lower profitability due to declining base metals prices, which is partly offset by several initiatives to improve cost position and the depreciation of the Brazilian real. Overall, we view Votorantim's business diversity as positive, because it contributes to margin stability despite volatile commodity prices. Our rating on VID mirrors those on its parent company VPar because the differences between the two entities' business and financial risk profiles are small, in our view. We assess the company's management and governance as "fair." We view Votorantim's business risk profile as "satisfactory." We expect the group's cement unit to further strengthen its international operations with the integration of Cimpor Cimentos de Portugal S.G.P.S. S.A.'s (BB/Stable/B) assets in China, India, Morocco, Spain, Tunisia, and Turkey. While cash generation of Votorantim's base metals operation will weaken somewhat in 2012, we believe that it will manage to maintain its competitive edge due to the high quality of its reserves, low operating costs, and energy self-sufficiency. We exclude Votorantim's stake in pulp producer, Fibria Celulose S.A. (BB/Positive/--), from our analysis of the group, but acknowledge that Fibria has also undertaken measures to improve its capital structure to withstand a relatively challenging pulp market in the next few quarters. We don't incorporate the results of VPar's banking business in our analysis, but we take account of the contingent risks from the banking operations that may spill over to the holding level. Due to VPar's shared control of its bank with its strategic partner, Banco do Brasil S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2) and the strong liquidity of Votorantim Financas S.A. (national scale rating brAAA/Negative/brA-1), VPar's financial holding company, mitigate these risks somewhat. Votorantim remains exposed to volatile commodity prices. Its relatively high debt, due to acquisitions and internal expansion in the past few years, is also a negative rating factor. Although VPar has gradually expanded its operations into other countries, with large investments such as the U.S., Colombia, and Peru, we expect that the majority of its cash flow will likely remain concentrated in Brazil in the next few years. We assess Votorantim's financial risk profile as "intermediate." VPar's credit metrics are still aggressive for the rating category, with adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 3.5x as of June 2012 and weak funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 11%; VID's credit metrics were 3.8x and 17% in the third quarter of 2012. We assume minimum cash on hand of more than Brazilian real (R$) 2.6 billion to fund operations and the remainder of its cash position to service its gross debt due to improved working capital management in place. We expect Votorantim to remain committed to reducing debt in the next several quarters, which should result in gradual but consistent improvement of its credit metrics. We project VPar's adjusted net debt to EBITDA converging to 3.5x in and FFO to total debt of more than 15% in the next quarters, and of 3.4x and 18%, respectively, by year-end 2013. Liquidity We view Votorantim's liquidity as "strong." This assessment is based on the following assumptions: -- Cash sources (VID's cash position of R$5.2 billion in September 2012 that excludes Fibria's results, full availability under VID's $1.5 billion revolving credit facility as of Sept. 30, 2012, and FFO) should cover cash uses (short-term debt maturities of R$1.6 billion that exclude Fibria's annual capital expenditures of R$3 billion, and dividend payments) by more than 1.5x in the next 24 months to 30 months; -- Cash sources would remain above cash uses and VPar would remain compliant with its debt covenants even if EBITDA under our base case scenario were to decline 30% in the next 12 months; and -- We expect VPar to keep gradually improving its maturity schedule. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that VPar will keep improving its adjusted net debt to EBITDA towards 3.5x in the next few quarters, despite lower margins and weakening demand from its metals division. We believe that the still strong demand for cement will support VPar's cash flows, which, coupled with its strong cash position, should keep its leverage ratios stable. Upside rating potential is somewhat limited by still aggressive leverage metric but could occur following a significant improvement in the company's credit metrics with adjusted net debt to EBITDA below 2.0x. A downgrade could result from a rise in adjusted net debt to EBITDA to more than 4.0x due to a drop in EBITDA margins to less than 20%, or if liquidity deteriorates significantly. Votorantim's decision to accelerate its internal expansion or invest in merger and acquisition could also put negative pressure on the ratings. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Votorantim Participacoes S.A. Votorantim Industrial S.A. Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- Brazilian Rating Scale brAAA/Stable/-- Voto-Votorantim Ltd. Voto-Votorantim Overseas Trading Operations III Ltd. Voto-Votorantim Overseas Trading Operations V Limited Votorantim Cimentos S.A. Senior Unsecured BBB