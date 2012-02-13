(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB' rating to Chesapeake Energy's (Chesapeake) issuance of $1.0 billion in senior unsecured notes due 2019. The proceeds are to be used for refinancing revolver borrowings and upcoming maturities as well as for general corporate purposes. Today, Chesapeake announced a plan to monetize a target amount of $10 - 12 billion in assets this year to help fund an anticipated funding deficit for 2012. In the near term Chesapeake is issuing the aforementioned bond issuance and anticipates receiving another $2.0 billion in volumetric production payments and a financial offering of the company's newly formed unrestricted subsidiary to hold Chesapeake's assets in Ellis and Rogers Mills counties in Oklahoma. Additionally, the company is pursuing joint venture transactions in its Mississippi Lime and Permian Basin assets. The company may also consider an outright sale of the company's Permian assets which comprise approximately 5% of the company's total net proved reserves and production. Other monetizations will involve the company's service and midstream assets as well as other minor assets. The current ratings reflect the company's large reserve base coupled with relatively high leverage and aggressive growth and spending plans. Liquidity is supported by the company's $4.0 billion corporate credit facility due 2015 and its midstream credit facility of $600 million due 2016. The current Outlook is Positive given gross balance sheet debt reduction thru year-end 2011 but could be changed by sustained weak natural gas prices or an inability of the company to achieve the asset monetizations outlined above without raising adjusted leverage. Fitch rates Chesapeake Energy as follows: --IDR 'BB'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BB'; --Senior secured revolving credit facility 'BBB-'; --Convertible preferred stock 'B+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Sean T. Sexton, CFA Managing Director Fitch Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Dan Harris Associate Director +1-312-368-3217 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Relevant Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies: Sector Credit Factors' (Aug.5, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.

