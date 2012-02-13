(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - OVERVIEW

-- Spirit Finance Corp. will need to recapitalize its balance sheet before its term loan matures in August 2013.

-- The company plans an IPO of its common stock, as well as related contingent deleveraging transactions, as detailed in its S-11 filing.

-- We revised our outlook to developing from stable, as we would consider raising the rating if the company materially deleverages its balance sheet this year through an IPO. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook or lower the rating if the company is unable to execute the IPO and related deleveraging as contemplated.

-- We affirmed our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on Spirit Finance Corp. We also affirmed our 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the company's term loan; the recovery rating for the unsecured debt remains '4'.

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook to developing from stable on Spirit Finance Corp. (Spirit). We affirmed our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating and our 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the company's term loan. Our recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectations for an average (30%-50% range) recovery for term loan holders in the event of a payment default. "Spirit plans an initial public offering (IPO) of $500 million of its common stock and related contingent deleveraging transactions by the end of 2012, as detailed in its S-11 filing," said credit analyst Elizabeth Campbell. "If successful, the IPO will address the company's term loan through a combination of repayment and conversion, leverage would be lower, and liquidity would be bolstered." The outlook is developing. We would consider raising the rating one to two notches if the company materially deleverages its balance sheet this year through an IPO and related term loan repayment/conversion transaction. Despite our expectation for stability in portfolio occupancy, rents, and cash flows, we would likely revise the outlook (to stable or negative) or lower the rating if the company is unable to execute the IPO as contemplated. If management pursues a refinancing with a largely debt component, still-high future leverage would preclude upgrade potential. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

elizabeth_campbell@standardandpoors.com Secondary Credit Analyst: George Skoufis, New York (1) 212-438-2608;

george_skoufis@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)