(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to QVC Inc.'s proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2022. The new rating is two notches above our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. QVC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corp. and as a result, we analyze the two companies on a consolidated basis at the Liberty Interactive level. The company intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering to repay outstanding borrowings under QVC's revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. The 'BB' corporate credit rating remains unchanged, along with the stable outlook, and is based on management's shareholder-favoring policy, including a history of split-offs and debt-financed share repurchases, but also considers QVC's solid competitive position and operating performance. We believe share repurchases will be an ongoing use of cash and that management could contemplate acquisitions and potentially a dividend. QVC's sizable equity portfolio and the solid business prospects of QVC partially mitigate these negative factors. For 2012, we are expecting mid-single-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA growth. We are assuming moderate growth across most of QVC's markets, with some softness in Germany. However, a return to recession, which we view as having a 20% probability, could lead to slower revenue and EBITDA gains, if any. The rating outlook on QVC is stable. The company's performance has been good despite the recession and a weak recovery. We expect the company's steady operating performance will continue over the intermediate term, absent a recession. We could lower the rating if Liberty Interactive pursues sizable acquisitions or debt-financed share repurchases, pushing debt leverage above 4.5x. An upgrade to 'BB+' would require the company to demonstrate a commitment to a more conservative financial policy and acquisition strategy while preserving its solid competitive position. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Liberty Interactive, published April 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors..., July 2, 2010

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST QVC Inc. Liberty Interactive Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- New Ratings QVC Inc. Senior Secured $500 mil notes BBB-

Recovery Rating 1