here June 27 - Default and deferrals for U.S. bank TruPS CDOs remained relatively stable this past month, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings. Defaults remained at 16.9% at the end of last month, while deferrals rose slightly to 15.6% from 15.5%. The increase in the rate of deferrals was due to the addition of two new deferrals from March and April not accounted for in the prior month's index due to the reporting time lag. This was partially offset by the resolution of two deferrals in May (one cure and one exchange). Through the end of May, 204 bank issuers were in default, representing approximately $6.4 billion held across 83 TruPS CDOs. Additionally, 368 deferring bank issuers were impacting interest payments on $5.9 billion of collateral held by 84 TruPS CDOs. The 'Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral Index' is available by clicking on the link or by going to 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest Research'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral Tables (New York Ratings Team)