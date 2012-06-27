(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SMART PFI 2007 GmbH, as follows: GBP0.1m class A+ (ISIN: XS0291523065): affirmed at 'A+sf'/ Stable Outlook GBP5m class A (ISIN: XS0291523578): affirmed at 'BBB+sf'/Stable Outlook GBP3.25m class B (ISIN: XS0291523735): affirmed at 'BBBsf'/Stable Outlook GBP2.55m class C (ISIN: XS0291523818): affirmed at 'BBB-sf'/Stable Outlook GBP4.75m class D (ISIN: XS0291524030): affirmed at 'BB+sf'/Stable Outlook GBP5.7m class E (ISIN: XS0291524204): affirmed at 'BB-sf'/Stable Outlook GBP4.3m class F (ISIN: XS0291524386): affirmed at 'B-sf'/Stable Outlook There has been some positive and negative credit migration in the portfolio since the last rating action. Speculative grade reference entities have decreased marginally to 29% of the portfolio compared to 32% at the last action. The portfolio weighted average rating remains 'BBB-*/BB+*'. The portfolios notional valueis currently EUR349m versus EUR389m as at the last review due to two of the underlying reference entities making up some EUR40m of the portfolio having paid in full. This has led to an increase in credit enhancement (CE) but also in concentration. Analysis for the rating action focussed on obligor concentration and in Fitch's view, the increase in concentration is mitigated by the portfolio's deleveraging and subsequent increase in CE levels. The current portfolio contains 46 loans from 34 obligors with all projects now in the operational phase. The affirmations reflect sufficient levels of CE for the ratings. There have been no defaults to date. Fitch expects the CE levels to increase further as the portfolio continues to delever (the transaction ended its replenishment period in March 2011). Projected repayment on the underlying portfolio is on average 3% per annum for the next 10 years. The ratings of the notes are linked to the credit quality of the certificates of indebtedness (Schuldscheine) issued by KfW ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+'). Therefore, if KfW was downgraded below 'AAA'/'F1+', any note rated higher than the then-outstanding rating of KfW would be downgraded accordingly. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of Information: Transaction trustee reports Applicable criteria 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012'; 'Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance Collateralised Debt Obligations', dated 10 August 2011; 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 10 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012; are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions (New York Ratings Team)