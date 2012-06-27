(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed SMART PFI 2007 GmbH, as follows:
GBP0.1m class A+ (ISIN: XS0291523065): affirmed at 'A+sf'/ Stable Outlook
GBP5m class A (ISIN: XS0291523578): affirmed at 'BBB+sf'/Stable Outlook
GBP3.25m class B (ISIN: XS0291523735): affirmed at 'BBBsf'/Stable Outlook
GBP2.55m class C (ISIN: XS0291523818): affirmed at 'BBB-sf'/Stable Outlook
GBP4.75m class D (ISIN: XS0291524030): affirmed at 'BB+sf'/Stable Outlook
GBP5.7m class E (ISIN: XS0291524204): affirmed at 'BB-sf'/Stable Outlook
GBP4.3m class F (ISIN: XS0291524386): affirmed at 'B-sf'/Stable Outlook
There has been some positive and negative credit migration in the portfolio
since the last rating action. Speculative grade reference entities have
decreased marginally to 29% of the portfolio compared to 32% at the last action.
The portfolio weighted average rating remains 'BBB-*/BB+*'. The portfolios
notional valueis currently EUR349m versus EUR389m as at the last review due to
two of the underlying reference entities making up some EUR40m of the portfolio
having paid in full. This has led to an increase in credit enhancement (CE) but
also in concentration.
Analysis for the rating action focussed on obligor concentration and in Fitch's
view, the increase in concentration is mitigated by the portfolio's deleveraging
and subsequent increase in CE levels. The current portfolio contains 46 loans
from 34 obligors with all projects now in the operational phase.
The affirmations reflect sufficient levels of CE for the ratings. There have
been no defaults to date. Fitch expects the CE levels to increase further as the
portfolio continues to delever (the transaction ended its replenishment period
in March 2011). Projected repayment on the underlying portfolio is on average 3%
per annum for the next 10 years.
The ratings of the notes are linked to the credit quality of the certificates of
indebtedness (Schuldscheine) issued by KfW ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+'). Therefore, if
KfW was downgraded below 'AAA'/'F1+', any note rated higher than the
then-outstanding rating of KfW would be downgraded accordingly.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Source of Information: Transaction trustee reports
Applicable criteria 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June
2012'; 'Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance Collateralised Debt
Obligations', dated 10 August 2011; 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs',
dated 10 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
Transactions', dated 30 May 2012; are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs
Global Rating Criteria for Project Finance CDOs
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
(New York Ratings Team)