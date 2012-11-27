Nov 27 - User
00:13:15 ID:022
S&PBulletin: AMC Entertainment Rtgs Unaffected By Purchases
CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.'s announcement that it has
signed an agreement to acquire four theaters with 61 screens from Rave Cinemas
will not affect our 'B' corporate credit rating or stable rating outlook on
the company.
The purchase price of the acquisition was not disclosed, but we believe AMC
has enough cash to finance the transaction. As of Sept. 27, 2012, the company
had more than $150 million in cash. The transaction is subject to customary
closing conditions and regulatory approvals. We expect AMC's credit metrics
will remain roughly the same, with leverage in the mid-7x area, after assuming
any lease obligations from the acquisition. Under our base case, we expect
fully adjusted leverage could rise to the low-8x area over the next year, or
higher if the company pursues debt-financed dividends or additional
acquisitions.