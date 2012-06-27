UPDATE 2-Chinese firm files complaints with Chinese government over McDonald's China sale
* McDonald's says it has filed deal for MOFCOM review (Adding pix)
June 27 Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): * Moodys rates Delta Air lines 2012-1 eetc, a-tranche at baa2
* McDonald's says it has filed deal for MOFCOM review (Adding pix)
SHANGHAI, Feb 16 Two container shipping lines, France's CMA CGM and Israel's Zim, have signed up with Alibaba to allow customers to book space on their vessels through the Chinese e-commerce giant, in a bid to boost sales as the sector battles a severe downturn.
BRASILIA, Feb 16 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday it produced a record 349 million tonnes of iron ore in 2016, above its own guidance, helped by the successful ramping up of its new S11D mine in the Amazon.