(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sanlam Life Insurance Limited's (Sanlam Life) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA+(zaf)', National Long-term rating at 'AA(zaf)' and National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Sanlam Life's subordinated debt at 'A+(zaf)'. Simultaneously Fitch has also affirmed Sanlam Developing Markets Limited's (SDM) National IFS rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and National Long-term rating at 'AA(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the parent of Sanlam Life and the ultimate holding company of the Sanlam group, Sanlam Limited's (Sanlam), National Long-term rating at 'AA-(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation of Sanlam and Sanlam Life reflects Sanlam group's strong operating performance, diversified revenue streams, strong and resilient capitalisation, and its well established and diversified business position in South Africa. The affirmation of SDM is based on Fitch's view that SDM has core status within the Sanlam group. As a result, SDM's ratings are aligned with those of the primary operating entity within the group, Sanlam Life. Offsetting these key rating drivers is some earnings volatility stemming from the group's exposure to investment markets and the continued tough South African economic environment. The group's performance improved in H111, with normalised headline earnings up 33% at ZAR2,202m in H111 (H110: ZAR1,650m) and the return on group equity value on an annualised basis strengthened to 13.5% (end-H110: 8.9%). Earnings were supported by a 21% increase in the group's net result from financial services (attributable to higher contributions from its retail, institutional and short-term insurance businesses) to ZAR1,716m and a 54% increase in net investment income to ZAR766m in H111. Although new life business margins on a present value of new business premiums basis fell slightly to 2.5% in H111 (2010: 2.6%; H110: 2.3%), it remains at the upper end of its leading peer group. Although Sanlam Life's capital adequacy requirement (CAR) cover reduced to 3.2x at end-H111 (end-2010: 3.4x) as a result of the annual dividend payment, the agency still considers this to be a strong level. Fitch notes the group's capitalisation is somewhat sensitive to equity market volatility. At end-H111, 47% of assets backing Sanlam Life's required capital comprised equities (of which 13% related to hedged equities). Although Fitch considers an upgrade as unlikely in the near term, the key rating drivers that could result in positive ratings pressure in the medium term include a continued strong operating performance driven by further growth in new business volumes, maintenance of the new life business margin at the current level, maintenance of capitalisation at strong levels and an improvement in economic conditions. The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include a substantial sustained deterioration in capitalisation based on Fitch's own assessment or a sustained drop in Sanlam's regulatory CAR cover ratio to below 2.4x, and/or sustained poor operating performance driven by significant equity market decline, lower new business margins or severe weakening of the group's market share. Separately, Fitch has affirmed Santam Limited's (Santam), a core general insurance subsidiary of Sanlam, ratings (see 'Fitch Affirms South Africa's Santam's IFS at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable', dated 14 February 2012 and available on www.fitchratings.com). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)