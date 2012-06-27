(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our 'A+' rating to Willow No.2 (Ireland)'s EUR500 million pass-through repack of Zurich Insurance Co. senior notes.

-- The transaction repackages a series of 'A+' senior unsecured notes issued by Zurich Insurance. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' credit rating to a series of fixed-rate notes issued by Willow No.2 (Ireland) PLC (Willow). The transaction is a repack transaction backed by a series of EUR500 million senior notes issued by Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. (ZIC) (AA-/Stable/A-1+), an insurance company domiciled in Switzerland. The senior notes and the repack notes are issued simultaneously. We rate the senior notes at 'A+'. Willow passes to the repack notes any interest payments and any redemption payments that it receives from the senior notes. The repack notes pay interest annually at a fixed rate of 3.375%. The maturity date of the repack notes is June 27, 2022. The repack notes redeem early under the following circumstances:

-- The senior notes become capable of being declared due and payable;

-- If, on the next payment date, Willow would be required by law to withhold or account for tax, or would be unable to receive any payments from the senior notes without deduction for any withholding tax; or

-- If, due to a change in law, it becomes unlawful for the issuer to perform its obligations. Willow's trustee can decide whether or not to declare an event of default and enforce its security over charged assets, but it must do so if instructed by the noteholders. The events of default that apply to the repack notes are:

-- Failure to pay,

-- Failure to perform, and

-- The issuer becoming subject to administration or winding-up. The key risk for the repack notes is the credit risk of ZIC as the issuer of the underlying collateral. As such, we have weak-linked our ratings on the repack notes to the ratings on the senior notes. The transactions are set up to allow interest payments on the senior notes to be made without having to pay withholding tax (a tax levied on interest on securities). 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. There is no Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report because, in our view, there are no representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms available to investors. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)