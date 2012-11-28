Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Province of Pescara's Long-term
foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB+' and Short-term foreign currency
rating at 'F2'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative. The rating
action affects financial debt outstanding of about EUR100m, including EUR56m of
bonds, and future direct borrowing.
The ratings reflect Pescara's high debt burden and the expected tight control
over spending to counter increasing budgetary pressure stemming from national
government fiscal adjustment. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation
of a weakening debt-service coverage ratio over the medium term.
A lack of spending restraint, causing a deeper-than-expected weakening of the
budgetary performance, or an unexpected growth of debt burden could be negative
for the rating. Conversely, a substantial reduction of debt and
stronger-than-expected debt service coverage could be positive for the rating.
The high debt burden of about EUR100m at end-2011, or around 200% of
Fitch-adjusted current revenue, makes Pescara particularly vulnerable to
external shocks like a sharp decline in car-related taxes or a further reduction
in state subsidies. The national fiscal adjustment will translate into lower
state subsidies for the province, with Fitch estimating a cumulative cut of
around EUR6m-EUR7m by 2013. Pescara's 3.5% hikes in car insurance tax (EUR3m)
from 2012 will partially offset lower subsidies, thus contributing to
stabilising its revenue at just above EUR40m over the medium term.
Fitch expects operating margins to decline to 18% (EUR7m) by 2013, from 24% on
average in 2009-2011, covering debt servicing by about 0.7x. Salary freezes and
turnover control should stabilise spending at the 2009-2011 average, despite
expected inflation of 2.5%. Fitch views tight control of spending as the
administration's main future challenge, especially as subsidies diminish and the
budget is increasingly rigid with personnel and interest costs accounting for
50% of spending.
With declining state and regional capital subsidies and growing limits to new
borrowing imposed by the national government, Fitch expects Pescara's capital
spending to average EUR12m in 2012-2013, down from about EUR25m in 2007-2011.
Under Fitch's scenario, capital revenue and own resources should cover 60% of
compressed EUR25m total investment in 2012-2013. Lower investment and the
growing constraints imposed by internal stability pact rules are likely to
translate into balanced budgets in 2012-2013.
The sound cash position (EUR20m) covers around 2x the projected debt service
requirement for 2013. Fitch expects liquidity to be about EUR10m in 2013 as
tighter internal stability pact rules should act as a constraint on Pescara's
intention to accelerate payments to suppliers.
From 2014, Pescara should merge with the nearby Province of Chieti to comply
with the recently-enacted law-decree 188/2012, which restructures the Italian
provincial system. Although some of current provincial responsibilities and
related funding might be transferred to the region or municipalities, the credit
profile of the resulting entity should not change dramatically, in Fitch's view,
as the two merging provinces have a similar budget size and high debt burden.
However, the merger offers scope to improve future operating performances as the
overlapping of administrative functions gives room to implement rationalisation
measures over the medium term.
