(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi Hollandi Bank's (SHB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. SHB's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the extremely high probability of support from the Saudi Arabian authorities if needed, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency's (SAMA) strong history of support and SHB's systemic importance to the Saudi banking sector. The VR reflects SHB's improving asset quality and profitability and its established corporate franchise and sound liquidity. The VR also considers concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet, adequate capitalisation and uncertainty relating to its future ownership. Net income for 2011 recorded strong yoy growth of 30.6% due to lower impairment charges rather than a significant increase in revenue. SHB's margins appear to have suffered from the lower interest rate environment. SHB's asset quality and the Saudi credit environment continued to improve in 2011 and much of SHB's end-9M11 impaired loans were classified before 2011. The loan book suffers from concentrations, by name and industry, which, although common in the region, is viewed to be a risk to asset quality. The bank's capital position is adequate but slightly below the average in Saudi Arabia. Increased equity will likely be required for expected loan growth in 2012 as well as to support high loan book concentrations. Growth in equity to date has been from retained earnings. Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (formerly ABN AMRO Bank N.V.) heads a consortium of banks that owns 40% of SHB. The holding has been considered non-strategic for some time and the group is seeking disposal of the shareholding, although there have been no further developments. Its liquidity position is considered healthy with its Fitch calculated loans/deposits ratio at 83.6% at end-9M11. SHB has a large portfolio of SAMA repo-eligible assets due to its holding of Saudi government securities. SHB is well funded by low cost customer deposits as is common in Saudi Arabia. Customer deposits accounted for 91% of end-9M11 non-equity funding and are made up of both corporate and retail deposits. The majority are short term. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' VR affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)